ROSE Award Presented to Grinnell Patient Care Technician 

Grinnell, IA – July 20, 2022 – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) proudly honored Tiffany Arens, patient care technician (PCT), as this year’s ROSE Award winner. ROSE stands for Recognizing Outstanding Service Excellence, and the ROSE Award winner consistently demonstrates excellence through clinical expertise, extraordinary service and compassionate care. Arens works as an in-patient medical/surgical department PCT at GRMC and was nominated by a patient for providing compassionate care with a kind and caring smile.

An excerpt from the nomination reads, “Tiffany was the first person I saw after my procedure. Although I could not see her face, I could tell she was smiling. She constantly checked in to make sure I had everything I needed and put my mind at ease by showing me things that would be helpful once I got home. There are definitely not enough people like her doing this type of work. She MORE than deserves this award.”

Arens was presented with the award while surrounded by her team members and leaders in June.

The ROSE Award honors PCTs as being outstanding role models in the nursing community. They are true team members who exhibit outstanding communication skills and kindness with everything they do.

Congratulations to Arens for this prestigious honor. To recognize a care team member who has gone above and beyond, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/grinnell/recognize-your-nurse.aspx.