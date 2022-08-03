RE/MAX PARTNERS REALTY WELCOMES AGENT RENEE SCHLEISMAN

RE/MAX Partners Realty, based in Grinnell, Iowa with offices in Grinnell, Marshalltown, and Brooklyn, is adding a ninth agent to its team of REALTOR®s. As of July 21, Renee Schleisman is serving clients throughout Central Iowa with a focus in Marshalltown through Des Moines. Schleisman resides in Marshalltown and has provided insurance and real estate expertise to the area for more than two decades.

“Joining the RE/MAX Partners Realty family is such a great fit for me and I am thankful for the opportunity to broaden my reach to serve more communities,” says Schleisman. “The support of RE/MAX is an incredible network that will allow me to gain further certifications and expand my professional growth.”

While Schleisman has officially been a licensed agent since 2018, her experience in the insurance industry and community involvement has provided her well-rounded knowledge of the area and client preferences. Schleisman plans to primarily focus on residential sales and considers her clients as important as a friend.

“Anyone who meets Renee will find the conversation easy and know they are receiving experienced, professional advice with caring support,” says Matt Karjalahti, Broker at RE/MAX Partners Realty. “We look forward to having Renee join our Marshalltown office and to even better serve our surrounding communities with the same exceptional, award-winning service that we are known to foster.”

Originally from Southern California, Schleisman moved to Marshalltown in 2000. She has three kids and a teacup morkie named Minnie. In her free time, Schleisman enjoys reading, crafting, playing pool, cheering on the Hawkeyes and watching her son’s high school sporting events.

RE/MAX Partners Realty is the premier real estate brokerage serving Central Iowa, offering top tier advice while tailoring services and communications to its clients’ needs. RE/MAX Partners Realty offers dynamic options to ensure transactions are informed and seamless. Visit the Grinnell, Marshalltown or Brooklyn locations to meet face-to-face or explore online tools at remaxcentralia.com.