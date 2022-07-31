100 + People Who Care – Grinnell to Fund Equipment and Facility Improvements for CIRSI

At the July 26 meeting of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, members voted to support a request from the Central Iowa Residential Services, Inc (CIRSI) to fund equipment and facility improvements to make programs more accessible to all CIRSI clients. The improvements include purchasing noise cancelling headphones, walkers, wheelchairs, and performing necessary concrete work to repair sidewalks. Funds will also be used to purchase walkers and wheelchairs for area churches to ensure all CIRSI clients can attend and feel comfortable.

The funding decision was made by vote of the members in attendance at the meeting, held Tuesday evening in the parish center at St. Mary Church. New members were welcomed, bringing the total membership to 135. This means that, as each member pledges to support the project with a donation of $100, a total of $ 13,500 should be available to benefit the clients of CIRSI.

100 + People Who Care – Grinnell began its mission of pooled philanthropy in January, 2017. Since that date, the group has grown through 19 quarterly funding cycles, with $271,235 now being given or pledged to area causes. The premise of membership is very simple. Each member pledges to support a selected cause with a check for $100, four times each year. The members meet quarterly, hear three request presentations, and then vote. They then write checks directly to the organization receiving the plurality of votes.

Membership remains open to all. For further information regarding 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, please contact any of the current board members: Christine Day (641-485-6180), Donna Ricks (319-269-9626), Ashley and Chris Grundler (641-236-7227), Marta Miller (mjo_miller@yahoo.com), and John McCleery (mccleery_john@yahoo.com).