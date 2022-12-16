Rachel Bly named assistant vice president for auxiliary services at Grinnell College

Grinnell, Iowa — Rachel Bly ’93 has been chosen to serve as the new assistant vice president for auxiliary services at Grinnell College. Bly has worked at Grinnell for 26 years; since 2005, she has been the director of conference operations and events (COE). She will begin her new role with the College on Jan. 1.

“Rachel’s deep historical knowledge of the College and her strong community engagement are among many of the important assets she brings to her new role,” said Germaine Gross, vice president for finance and chief financial officer. “I am extremely excited to work with Rachel to transform the Office of Auxiliary Services and look forward to the collaborative leadership she will bring to the team,” added Gross.

As the director of conference operations and events, Bly oversaw a number of large-scale events on campus, including Commencement, the Public Events Concert Series, and Scholars’ Convocation in coordination with her team. She also managed guest housing, campus scheduling, and the resource database.

Prior to her role in the COE office, Bly worked in a variety of positions within the Office of Development and Alumni Relations. Before returning to Grinnell College as a staff member, Bly worked for a national nonprofit in Washington, D.C., on issue advocacy.

As the assistant vice president for auxiliary services, Bly will oversee operations that support the activities of the College’s dining and catering services, mail services, the Pioneer Bookshop, conference operations and events, and the Grinnell College Golf Course.

“I enjoy building relationships across campus as well as the opportunity to work on a variety of projects and programs that support the mission of the College. I am excited to begin my new role at Grinnell and to work with the fabulous auxiliary services team,” said Bly.

Bly holds a B.A. in political science from Grinnell College, an M.P.A. from Drake University, and a certificate in emergency management and disaster preparedness from Park University.

Off campus, you can find Bly serving on the Grinnell City Council, participating in Poweshiek County politics, and volunteering for several Grinnell organizations and groups. She also enjoys teaching at Iowa Valley Community College, trying out new creative outlets, and traveling to fun destinations. Bly has one son, a student at Lake Forest College, and she and her husband proudly reside in downtown Grinnell.