Prairie Walk



Join Drake Community Library and Poweshiek County Conservation for an urban prairie walk on Wednesday July 14th at 7 p.m. Have you ever wondered about the plants behind Drake Library? Did you know they’re the same kind of plants that once covered almost the entire state of Iowa? Whether you’re into landscaping or local history you’ll learn something new during this socially distanced evening outing! Poweshiek County Naturalist Amy Andrews will be leading this informative and fun walk through the library prairie. Please gather at 7 p.m. on the library’s south terrace. Face coverings optional for this outdoor event.