Prairie Burn 100 Returns with Live Music and Exciting Updates for 2024 Event

Grinnell, Iowa – The Prairie Burn 100 gravel bike ride and 5K fun run are set to return on Saturday, June 8, 2024, starting from Central Park in Grinnell. This annual event, organized by Imagine Grinnell, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting health and sustainability initiatives, promises an exciting day of outdoor activities for all ages.

Participants can choose from 25, 50, or 100-mile gravel routes, with registration open online. Entry fees are $50 per person for the bike ride and $10 for the 5K fun run. The first 200 registrants will receive a complimentary event t-shirt, and volunteers are welcomed with a free t-shirt as well.

“We’re thrilled to unveil all-new gravel routes and a competitive race for our 100-mile riders this year,” shared Tim Ellsworth, Board Chair of Imagine Grinnell. “The Prairie Burn 100 attracts cyclists from across Iowa, offering a unique challenge while showcasing the beauty of Grinnell.”

The event kicks off with staggered start times: 100-mile racers begin at 7 A.M., followed by 50-mile riders at 8 A.M., and 25-mile riders at 9 A.M. Family-friendly activities commence at 9:30 A.M., featuring live music by the Surf Zombies and a beverage garden by Solera.

Event highlights:

9:15 A.M. Yoga in the Park on the Central Park Stage

10 A.M. 5K Fun Run beginning on Park St.

10:30 A.M. – 12 P.M. Storytime Art in the Park in the Gazebo

11 A.M. – 3 P.M. Beverage garden by Solera and Food Trucks: Bloom, What the Fry and La Penca

2 P.M. Award ceremony

Volunteers are needed on June 7th and 8th to assist with various event activities. Roles include set-up, registration, course guidance, and more. All volunteers receive a commemorative t-shirt. To sign up as a volunteer, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C44AEAB2DA3F9C07-49356021-prairie#/ go to the Imagine Grinnell website https://www.imaginegrinnell.org/ or call 641-236-5518.

To participate in the gravel ride or 5K fun run, please sign up at https://www.bikereg.com/prairie-burn or see the Prairie Burn website https://www.prairieburn100.com/event-info. All event information is available on the website. Additional inquiries may also be made by contacting Jennifer Cogley at 641-236-5518.

“The 5K fun run was a big hit last year, and we’re excited to bring it back,” remarked Holly Pettlon, Board Member of Imagine Grinnell and Prairie Burn committee member. “Whether you’re a seasoned runner or out for a leisurely walk, we welcome participants of all ages and abilities.”

Imagine Grinnell is a partner program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation. The purpose of the Foundation is to provide improved and enhanced quality of life for present and future generations with interest in the areas of parks & recreation, education, and health with its collaborative partners.