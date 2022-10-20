Bucket Course October 26th “Our Address in the Universe”

Doctor James R Paulson will present a session entitled “Our Address in the Universe” as part of the ongoing Bucket Course series held at the Caulkins room of Drake Community Library on October 26, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. The session is free and open to the public.

Commenting about the course, Paulson says, “Most of us are aware of our Earthly address in the Grinnell area, but how aware are we of our address or place in the cosmos? Using images from my observatory, I will help orient us to our place in the Universe, as well as we now can ascertain. It should be an interesting journey.”

Paulson gained his MD at Michigan State University and moved to Grinnell in 1981with his wife, Linda, and their two sons. In addition to his family practice, he served as hospice medical director for thirty-eight years, joined his wife in running Marsh House, a B and B, for twenty-four years and likes to stay active physically and mentally.

His interest in astronomy started at age 10 when he got his first telescope, and he built his own observatory on a farmstead in 2020. He notes, “I’ve always been keenly interested in our place in history and space. The hobby of astronomy has been one area which delves into both these areas. Recent discoveries and instruments are continually modifying our understanding of the cosmos. I hope audience members will get a wider perspective of themselves and their environs.”

The Bucket Courses are open to everyone in the community; no preregistration or fee required. Donations toward refreshments are welcome.

Members of the sponsoring Community Education Cooperative include Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Grinnell College, Drake Community Library, Grinnell-Newburg School District, Grinnell Area Arts Council, Mayflower Community, Grinnell Education Partnership, Read to Lead, and Iowa Valley Community College.

Videos of previous Bucket Courses are available on the YouTube channel Grinnell

Community Education Cooperative.