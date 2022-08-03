Nursing Administration Promotions at St. Francis Manor

L-R Jen Ditzler, Quality Nurse Coordinator; Kayla Lint, Assistant Director of Nursing; and Kory Probasco, Director of Nursing.

(Grinnell, IA – July 29, 2022) Three St. Francis Manor nursing staff members have been promoted effective July 24. Kory Probasco has been named Director of Nursing (DON) after serving as Assistant Director of Nursing since February of 2021. Kayla Lint is serving as Assistant Director of Nursing (ADON) in addition to continuing as home healthcare director. Jen Ditzler began working full-time in the role of Quality Nurse Coordinator.

“We are so blessed to have these three wonderful nurses agree to take more of a leadership role at St. Francis Manor,” said Executive Administrator Dion Schrack. “All three of these ladies are excellent nurses, hardworking and have a passion and caring heart for the elderly.”

Kory Probasco began working at St. Francis Manor on an as-needed basis in 2018 and began working full-time in 2020 as Insurance Claims Coordinator before being promoted to ADON in 2021. Kory completed her Associate’s Degree in Nursing at Indian Hills Community College in 2010. She and her husband Craig and three kids live in Montezuma.

Kayla Lint began working at St. Francis Manor as a certified nurse aide while attending Marshalltown Community College. Kayla joined the St. Francis Manor team as a licensed practical nurse in 2007. After returning to school at Indian Hills Community College, she received her Associate’s Degree in Nursing. Kayla became the full-time Director of Community Services of St. Francis in January 2017. Kayla lives in Brooklyn with her husband Shane and three children.

Jen Ditzler began working at St. Francis Manor in 2013 as a certified nurse aide then as a licensed practical nurse until she graduated from Marshalltown Community College with her Associate’s Degree in Nursing in 2015. Jen lives in Grinnell with her four daughters including 6-year-old triplets.

“If you or your loved one is in need of skilled care following a surgery or hospitalization, our nursing staff and therapy team will provide you with quality care and rehabilitative services so you are able to safely transition home,” said Kory Probasco. “Our philosophy is Get In. Get Better. Go Home!”

For more information about St. Francis Manor, visit www.stfrancismanor.com.

About our Life Plan Community

Originally established in 1977, St. Francis Manor, Inc.’s Life Plan Community located in the southeast corner of Grinnell continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of the greater Poweshiek County area and its residents. Its current 31-acre campus includes Seeland Park, a 55+ independent living community with 145 residences; the Hammond Center, a 20-apartment assisted living community; St. Francis Manor, a nationally recognized top performing nonprofit skilled nursing and long-term healthcare facility; a Rehabilitation Clinic providing inpatient, outpatient and in-home physical, occupational and speech therapy services; and Community Services which provides private-duty home healthcare. A public charity, the St. Francis Manor Foundation, was established in 2008 to support St. Francis Manor, Inc. in its charitable endeavors to offer individuals a variety of living options and services ranging from short-term care to a continuum of care. For more information regarding our Life Plan Community, please visit www.stfrancismanor.com.