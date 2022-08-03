Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is at Grinnell College.

Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors visited with the Grinnell College Community Connections (formerly the Office of Community Enhancement). VP of Community Engagement and Strategic Planning, Monica Chavez-Silva, discussed the name change and the expanded direction their office is taking along with some of their upcoming projects. As part of their mission to serve as a collaborative thought partner with college and community change makers for the common good, they’ve recently held community visioning sessions on the future of Grinnell College Golf Course (take their survey to provide your feedback: https://tinyurl.com/4mwwuwby).

They also recently awarded over $38,000 in mini grants to local initiatives and partnered through Grinnell Education Partnership to help with summer programming for area students involved in SLICK, LINK, Drake Library summer programs, and Grinnell Area Summer Camp. Their team is excited to bring back the IGNITE program for pre-k and elementary school students, future Smithsonian exhibits, and campus/community speakers through the Mellon grant-funded programing!

If you’re interested in learning more about any of these projects or other ways they’re partnering with the community, visit their website: http://www.grinnell.edu/…/offices-services/community

Make sure to follow their Facebook page for more updates and announcements!Pictured L-R: Lindsey Altenhofen – Grinnell Education Partnership (GEP) Coordinator, Melissa Strovers – Director of Collective Impact, Cassie Wherry – Pioneer Bookshop, Grinnell College, Sarah Smith – Director of Outreach Programming and Events, Morgan Niner – AmeriCorps VISTA service member, Donnette Ellis – Community Relations and Grant Coordinator, Monica Chavez-Silva, Dorthoy Spriggs – Carriage House Bed & Breakfast, Jack Mathews – Our Grinnell, Liz Hansen – GEP Coordinator, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services, Fran Conn, Jill Harris – GEP Coordinator, Jeff Finch – Wes Finch Auto Plaza, Matt Moyer – Bayer Crop Sciences