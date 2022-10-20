New Walk-In Clinic Provider Joins UnityPoint Health – Grinnell

(Grinnell, IA – October 19, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell welcomes Lisa Smith, FNP, to the Walk-In Clinic. Smith will see walk-in patients on the first floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 4th Avenue in Grinnell, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center. She joins Clayton Francis, MD, and Angelique Deright, ARNP, FNP-BC, in practice at the Walk-In Clinic.

Smith received a B.S. in Nursing followed by a Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. She brings with her more than 13 years of clinical experience and is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“My goal is not only to help patients feel better, but to take time to listen and give each patient the compassion they deserve,” says Smith. “Ultimately, I am here to listen, educate and best serve the patients I see.”

Smith, and her Walk-In Clinic provider colleagues, see patients with acute care and minor medical issues such as respiratory, stomach or urinary issues, head, ear, eye and skin conditions or minor injuries.

“Through my many years of experience, I’ve learned the importance of listening to patients’ concerns. I provide each patient with an individualized treatment plan and guide them to better manage their healthcare needs,” says Smith.

In Smith’s free time, she enjoys DIY projects, painting and reading. She currently resides near Pella with her son, three dogs and two cats.

The Walk-In Clinic provides quick, convenient care so patients can resolve minor medical issues without going to the emergency department or when primary care offices are closed. It is not meant to replace your primary care provider but serves as a bridge when your regular provider is not available. The Walk-In Clinic is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Visit unitypoint.org/Grinnell/walk-in-care for more information.

