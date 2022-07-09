New Midwife Provider Joins UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic

(Grinnell, IA – July 6, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN) Clinic welcomes new midwife provider, Josie Rutherford, certified nurse midwife (CNM). She will see patients on the third floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 4th Avenue in Grinnell, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Rutherford joins Elizabeth Tigges, DO and Zoe Zaret, MD in the Grinnell OBGYN Clinic practice.

Rutherford completed her undergraduate education at Chamberlain College of Nursing in Downers Grove, IL followed by a graduate degree as a Certified Nurse Midwife from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, KY. Rutherford comes to us with seven years of healthcare experience in the Grinnell community and has been part of the UnityPoint Health – Grinnell team since 2018. She is board certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board.

“When most people think of a midwife, they think of someone who delivers babies, which I do and I love! But midwives are also a lifetime partner in a patient’s health journey,” says Rutherford. “Being a midwife means I get to provide care for women through all phases of life – from puberty, to childbirth, and through menopause. It allows me to build relationships on a deeper level.”

Rutherford, a Grinnell native, and her family reside in Grinnell. She enjoys spending time with her five month old son, Ryder and her husband, Nick, reading a good book and traveling. She is eager and excited to help other women during their health journey.

“I always want my patients to look back on their encounter with me feeling like they were supported, well-informed, and empowered in their healthcare decisions,” says Rutherford.

The UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic offers a wide range of care for girls and women of all ages, including gynecology, reproductive health, obstetrics and more. Call (641) 236-2905 to schedule an appointment with an OBGYN provider. Learn more about our OBGYN services by visiting unitypoint.org/grinnell/womens-health.

Photo: Josie Rutherford