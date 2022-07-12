GRMC Foundation Board Directs Funds to Capstone Behavioral Healthcare Center in Grinnell

(GRINNELL, IA – July 6, 2022) On June 29, 2022, Jennifer Havens, CEO of UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC), and Donna Fischer, director of development of GRMC Foundation, presented a check in the amount of $13,511.80 to Capstone Behavioral Healthcare. Receiving the check was Julie Smith, center director, and Nicole Vermeer, office manager, at Capstone’s clinic in Grinnell. The donation will be used to help recruit and retain therapists at Capstone to ensure timely access to compassionate mental health care.

“Mental health needs in our communities are a very real concern for GRMC, and Capstone Behavioral Healthcare is a trusted and valued partner in meeting those needs,” says Havens. “We applaud the innovative partnership between Capstone and the Grinnell Police Department (GPD) to provide real-time support to the GPD for calls that may require mental health intervention. Contributing to the work at Capstone is an appropriate and beneficial way to invest in the frontline mental health efforts in our area.”

This donation combines the 2021 and 2022 annual distributions from the Grinnell Regional Mental Health Endowment, a part of the catalog of funds managed by the Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation. The endowment was established nearly ten years ago to support the mental health services of GRMC. The GRMC Foundation Board of Directors voted to direct these funds to Capstone Behavioral Healthcare Center in Grinnell.

“Capstone is very grateful for the support from GRMC. We have enjoyed our partnership and look forward to continuing to work together to better serve the mental health needs of persons in Poweshiek County,” says Julie Smith, center director of Capstone Behavioral Healthcare.