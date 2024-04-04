Meet in the Middle: Where Special Occasions Find Their Perfect Setting at Grinnell College

Jenelle Veit, manager of Conference Operations and Events at Grinnell College shared, “We believe every occasion deserves to be celebrated in style. Whether you’re marking life’s significant milestones like graduations, baby showers, or weddings, or simply gathering with loved ones for a birthday bash or rehearsal dinner, we offer an array of versatile and elegant spaces to make your event truly unforgettable. With our dedicated staff and top-notch catering services, we ensure that every detail of your event is handled with care and precision.”

Sarah Burnell ’14 and Tim Butterfield’s wedding ceremony at Grinnell College.

Sarah Burnell ’14 and Tim Butterfield shared, “In 2021, we held a very small [pandemic-style] wedding ceremony on campus. One year later, we invited a larger group to campus for a vow renewal and celebration. The spaces were absolutely perfect for our summer wedding — so much natural light! We were grateful to work with Conference Operations and Catering to make sure the spaces, decorations, and menus were just what we had in mind.”

“Grinnell College Conference Operations and Catering made planning a graduation party easy! We hosted two of our daughter’s graduation parties there, one at the Grinnell College Golf Course and the other in the Humanities and Social Studies Center (HSSC) multipurpose room. Catering designed two different menus for us and they were perfect for each occasion, one being a waffle bar and the other a pastry, donut breakfast bar. The staff made everything very easy and were attentive at the event. I can’t express enough how great everyone was to work with from start to finish, so I could enjoy the party with my daughters,” shared Melissa Strovers.

The Spaces

The Golf Course

Looking for a picturesque backdrop for your special day? Our Golf Course offers not only stunning views but also flexible spaces to accommodate your needs. From intimate gatherings in the Manhattan Lounge for up to 50 guests to larger celebrations in the Banquet Room for 80-100 attendees, the Golf Course provides the perfect setting for any event or golf outing.

With prime availability at the Golf Course on Saturdays from June to August, now is the perfect time to book your celebration and create memories that will last a lifetime.

A dinner event hosted in JRC 101

Humanities and Social Studies Center (HSSC) Multipurpose Room and Joe Rosenfield Center (JRC) Room 101

For more formal affairs the HSSC Multipurpose Room and JRC Room 101 offer seating for up to 60 and 80 guests respectively. With modern amenities and comfortable surroundings, these spaces are ideal for meetings, conferences, or workshops.

Bucksbaum Rotunda and JRC Room 209

Looking to add a touch of elegance to your event? The Bucksbaum Rotunda, with space for up to 100 guests, offers a grand setting for cocktail parties or receptions, especially during the summer months. Meanwhile, JRC 209 provides a more intimate space for gatherings of up to 30 people, with the added bonus of a charming patio for outdoor enjoyment.

Herrick Chapel

For weddings and memorials, Herrick Chapel stands as a timeless venue with seating for up to 400 guests. Its majestic architecture and serene ambiance provide the perfect backdrop for exchanging vows or honoring loved ones.

Outdoor Commencement Stage

Nestled in the heart of campus amidst lush greenery, this venue provides the ideal setting for outdoor ceremonies or performances. With seating for 500+ and top-notch AV capabilities, it promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Harris Center

With space for up to 225 guests, it’s perfect for grand wedding receptions or large corporate meetings. Complete with a sound system, screen, projector, and a versatile stage, the Harris Center ensures your presentations or performances shine.

Ready to start planning your next event?

Reach out to Jenny Ferriss at ferrissj@grinnell.edu or 641.269.3179 to secure your preferred rental space for the upcoming spring and summer months. From intimate gatherings to grand receptions, Grinnell College is your destination for unforgettable events. Contact Conference Operations and Events today and let us help you bring your vision to life.