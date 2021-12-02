Mayflower Announces Nursing Leadership Changes

Steve Langerud, Executive Director, and Kellie McGriff, BSN, NHA, Associate Director/Administrator, The Mayflower Community, Grinnell announce the following changes in Nursing leadership.

Lisa Leris, BSN, RN has been named Director of Health Services. She will begin full-time duties in the position on January 1, 2022. Lisa has served as the Grinnell-Newburg Community Schools nurse for the last five years, responsible for over 750 public school students, and earning two “Above and Beyond” awards for excellence in care.

With a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Queens College, Charlotte, North Carolina, Lisa has over 20 years of nursing experience in Medical-Surgical, Obstetrics, Emergency Room, Intensive Care, Public Health, and Hospice.

While serving in public health, Lisa engaged in presenting immunization clinics and growing the high-risk maternal/child health program, home health care, certified lactation consulting, and school anti-tobacco and anti-drug programs.

Lisa previously served as the coordinator of Postels Community Health Park, where she received training in healing touch, aromatherapy, reflexology, and alternative pain therapy, as well as several other alternative medicine techniques. While in this role, Lisa helped found the Galaxy Youth Center.

Kellie McGriff says about Lisa, “She is a compassionate and seasoned nurse leader with strategic connections in healthcare that will facilitate Mayflower’s well-being model across campus.”

Brittany Hinkle, BSN, RN, will become Mayflower’s Interim Director of Assisted Living on November 23rd. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Grand View University, Des Moines in 2010. Prior to returning home to Grinnell in 2012, she served in a Des Moines skilled nursing facility. Brittany then worked at Grinnell Regional Medical Center on the Medical Surgical floor and in the Surgery department for eight years.

Brittany began her employment with The Mayflower Community as a charge nurse in the Health Center in 2020. Currently, Brittany is pursuing a Master of Science in Nursing and an advanced degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner.

Steve Langerud is looking forward to Brittany’s involvement in Mayflower assisted living, “Brittany is an exceptional nurse and demonstrates the leadership skills to move our assisted living program forward. Brittany is the right person to implement recent upgrades to our assisted living facility through our T.I.P. grant.”