Matt Hedman hired as GC swimming and diving coach

GRINNELL, Iowa – Grinnell College will welcome Matthew Hedman as its new swimming and diving coach starting this summer.

Hedman replaces longtime coach Erin Hurley , who retired from the post following the 2022-23 campaign.

Hedman has enjoyed a successful run as an assistant coach at Hope College in Holland, Mich. In 2022-23, Hope’s women won their third consecutive Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) team title and the program as a whole sent 10 swimmers to the NCAA Division III Championships.

The previous season, the men and women claimed MIAA titles in the same year for the first time since 2004 and again sent 10 swimmers to nationals.

Hedman also served as a professor of kinesiology at Hope and assistant director of the Dow Center.

Hedman graduated from Denison University with a bachelor’s degree in Health, Exercise and Sports Studies with a minor in Psychology. He swam for the powerful Denison program and was named a Scholar All-American and member of the Dean’s List. During his time at Denison, he also was a 9-time All-American and a member of three NCAA D-III national championship teams. He then gained his master’s degree from Ohio University in Coaching Education.

Hedman has certifications as an ISSA strength and conditioning coach, ASCA Level 2 coach and USA Swimming coach.

“I am so excited for this opportunity to lead the swim and dive programs at Grinnell College,” said Hedman. “This is truly a dream come true for me. I would like to thank my family, friends and mentors for helping me throughout the past few months. I’m thrilled to begin getting to work with this highly-talented group of student-athletes and helping them grow into the best versions of themselves. It is an honor to take over this highly-successful program from Erin, who has done amazing work in the past 29 years. I hope to continue the tradition of success in the program while continuing to raise the level of performances on the national level.”