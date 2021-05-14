Local Philanthropy at Work

Grinnell, IA – May 13, 2021 – Believe what you do makes a difference, because it does. The UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Foundation is honored to serve as the development and fundraising organization for GRMC. Gifts of all sizes make advancements possible to help meet the needs of the GRMC service area communities. All 2020 donations continue to make a difference in the lives of the patients and families GRMC serves each day.

In 2020, donations to the GRMC Foundation provided $535,998 in philanthropic support to GRMC. Among the many areas impacted, the GRMC Foundation provided funding for:

Automated external defibrillators

An epidural chair for obstetrics

An infant warmer

New lights for a maternity room

Patient room recliners

Orthopedic clinic equipment

COVID-19 relief support and personal protective equipment (PPE)

The GRMC Foundation’s 2020 Donor Journal highlights stories of donor generosity in supporting our mission to purchase new state-of-the-art equipment listed above.

Through the compassion of donors, GRMC Foundation was able to purchase new life-saving medical equipment and safe-patient-handling equipment. “We are grateful for the incredible support from our community,” says Dennis Day, chair of the GRMC Foundation Board. “The stories in the 2020 Donor Journal provide a glimpse of the impact philanthropy creates within your local, community hospital.”

One hundred percent of every dollar donated to the GRMC Foundation stays local to benefit the health care programs and needs in the GRMC service area. To access the 2020 Donor Journal or donate to the GRMC Foundation, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/grinnell/foundation.aspx.