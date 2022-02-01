LINK Mentoring Bowling Event Set for Saturday, April 30

Planning is underway for the LINK Mentoring annual bowling event (formerly Grinnell’s Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids Sake). This year’s event, with the theme “Let the Good Times Roll” will be a hybrid event offering both in-person bowling and a virtual option to meet everyone’s comfort levels. Bowling sessions will take place on Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The virtual event will be a Facebook Live with prizes being announced beginning at noon.

Proceeds from this event benefit the LINK Mentoring program, which offers one-to-one mentoring for Grinnell students in kindergarten to 8th grade. LINK Mentoring matches individual children with carefully screened adults, college and high school students in their school-based and e-mentor programs.

Ashley Grundler, co-chair of this year’s event with Francesca Cunningham, indicates the group has put a lot of thought into the event and how to meet the comfort level of all supporters. “Our bowling event is our main fundraiser that supports our mentoring program for a full school year,” says Grundler. “While we hosted a strictly virtual event last year, we had a number of supporters who missed the in-person bowling. We recognize not everyone is ready for that, so we’re hoping that our hybrid model offers an option for everyone.” Grundler adds, “We are so grateful for the community support we receive year after year. Thank you to everyone who sponsors our event, bowls, or donates raffle prizes.”

Individuals may sign up for $60 per person, or you can sign up a team of five bowlers for $300. Each member will get a custom designed event t-shirt, two games of bowling at the Grinnell Bowladrome, and a chance to win a variety of fabulous door prizes. For those participating virtually, T-shirts and coupons will be delivered prior to the April 30 Facebook Live event. Participants do not need to be present on the Facebook Live to claim door prizes.

Anyone interested in participating in the annual bowling event should contact Sandy Motta at 641-821-0208 or email mentoring@linkgrinnell.org.