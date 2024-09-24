Hammond Center for Assisted Living Celebrates National Assisted Living Week

(Grinnell, IA – September 24, 2024) Tenants and staff at the Hammond Center for Assisted Living celebrated National Assisted Living Week (NALW) September 8-14 with a variety of events centered around the theme “Inspiring Generations.”

The week kicked off with families joining their loved ones on Grandparents Day for brownies and soft-serve ice cream. Four generations of Laura Eidsness’ family gathered for an enjoyable time together.

On a beautiful afternoon, tenants and staff gathered outside for a “Career Day” presentation on changes in agriculture over the past 50 years. “Since farming has been a major part of over half of our tenants’ lives, we chose to feature agriculture and were pleased to have Bob Ryan’s and Glenn Van Dyke’s first tractors for tenants to view,” shared Sammi Bryan, Hammond Center Manager/RN. “We also had two old pedal tractors as well as two new tractors from Van Wall Equipment and Grinnell Implement on display in our parking lot.”

Other activities during the week included baking and delivering cookies to the Grinnell police and fire departments in observance of Patriot Day, a field trip to Diamond Lake with a presentation by Naturalist Amy Durbin and lunch outings to West Side Family Restaurant and Pizza Ranch.

“Everyone enjoyed the fun week of celebrating the bonds developed between different generations,” concluded Sammi.

For more information about the Hammond Center for Assisted Living or to schedule a tour, contact Sammi Bryan at 641-269-5454 or by email at sbryan@stfrancismanor.com. Currently, names can be added to the waiting list as all 20 Hammond Center apartments are occupied.

