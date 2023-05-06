Grinnell To Welcome RAGBRAI Riders on Thursday, July 27

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell RAGBRAI Committee is excited to announce the theme of the Grinnell RAGBRAI stop. Jubilee at the Jewel will take place on Thursday, July 27 as part of Day 5 of the 2023 RAGBRAI route. Grinnell is the final pass-through community on Day 5 before riders head to Tama/Toledo for their overnight stay. As of April 1, RAGBRAI has registered over 24,000 riders for the week-long event. Over 60% of riders come from outside the state of Iowa, giving Grinnell the opportunity to showcase the community to the country and the world!

Jubilee at the Jewel will feature live music, activities, food, a beverage garden and more as part of a great party on the last official stop of Day 5. All activities will be hubbed out of Grinnell’s beautiful Central Park and downtown Grinnell will be a highlight of the ride that day. The official route through Grinnell will be announced in the coming weeks, once final approval has been granted via City Council.

“We are so excited to host the 50th Anniversary ride through Grinnell,” says Jennifer Cogley, co-chair of the Grinnell RAGBRAI committee. “This event provides such a unique way to showcase our beautiful community to thousands of people from across the State and beyond.”

The Grinnell RAGBRAI Committee is seeking businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring this jubilee. Businesses and organizations will have the opportunity to get their brand in front of 24,000+ riders and volunteers. Interested parties should visit www.ragbraigrinnell.com to learn more, or reach out to a committee member.

As part of the planning for this jubilee, the Grinnell RAGBRAI Committee is seeking businesses and organizations interested in being food vendors in Grinnell that day. Interested parties should fill out the contact form on the official RAGBRAI Grinnell website: www.ragbraigrinnell.com. Vendor packets will be emailed upon submission. A food vendor meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 17th at 5:30 PM in the Community Room at Drake Community Library. All food vendors are required to submit permit applications to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. A food safety course will be held for vendors on Thursday, June 1 at 6 PM in the Community Room at Drake Community Library.