Grinnell To Welcome RAGBRAI Riders on Thursday, July 27

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell RAGBRAI Committee is excited to announce the theme of the Grinnell RAGBRAI stop. Jubilee at the Jewel will take place on Thursday, July 27 as part of Day 5 of the 2023 RAGBRAI route. Grinnell is the final pass-through community on Day 5 before riders head to Tama/Toledo for their overnight stay. As of April 1, RAGBRAI has registered over 24,000 riders for the week-long event. Over 60% of riders come from outside the state of Iowa, giving Grinnell the opportunity to showcase the community to the country and the world!
Jubilee at the Jewel will feature live music, activities, food, a beverage garden and more as part of a great party on the last official stop of Day 5. All activities will be hubbed out of Grinnell’s beautiful Central Park and downtown Grinnell will be a highlight of the ride that day. The official route through Grinnell will be announced in the coming weeks, once final approval has been granted via City Council.
“We are so excited to host the 50th Anniversary ride through Grinnell,” says Jennifer Cogley, co-chair of the Grinnell RAGBRAI committee. “This event provides such a unique way to showcase our beautiful community to thousands of people from across the State and beyond.”
The Grinnell RAGBRAI Committee is seeking businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring this jubilee. Businesses and organizations will have the opportunity to get their brand in front of 24,000+ riders and volunteers. Interested parties should visit www.ragbraigrinnell.com to learn more, or reach out to a committee member.
As part of the planning for this jubilee, the Grinnell RAGBRAI Committee is seeking businesses and organizations interested in being food vendors in Grinnell that day. Interested parties should fill out the contact form on the official RAGBRAI Grinnell website: www.ragbraigrinnell.com. Vendor packets will be emailed upon submission. A food vendor meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 17th at 5:30 PM in the Community Room at Drake Community Library. All food vendors are required to submit permit applications to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. A food safety course will be held for vendors on Thursday, June 1 at 6 PM in the Community Room at Drake Community Library.
“We have a dedicated committee of individuals who are donating their time and energy to help plan this anniversary event,” states Rachael Kinnick, event co-chair. “Our committee is composed of individuals who ride the event every year and folks who have never ridden a day on RAGBRAI! This balance is helping ensure we have a great event that the riders will enjoy but one that will also take into consideration the best ways to showcase our community.”
Stay up to date on all of the announcements and plans for RAGBRAI Grinnell by following on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ragbraigrinnell or on Instagram @ragbraigrinnell. More announcements will be made as plans and details are finalized. If you are interested in volunteering, please visit the official RAGBRAI Grinnell website and complete a sign up form. Riders can register to participate in RAGBRAI L though May 15th by signing up onlinewww.ragbrai.com.
The Grinnell RAGBRAI Committee is co-chaired by Jennifer Cogley, Katy Wells and Rachael Kinnick. Committee members include: Ashley Rozendaal, Austin Jones, Brian Paul, Carl Eggermont, Craig Cooper, Hannah O’Polka, Hannah Warnell, Heather Cox, James Kaup, Jen Adams, Jess Dawson, John Cox, Jordan Allsup, Kendra Vincent, Laura Ferguson, Laura Manatt, Marissa Pronschinske, Matt Karjahlati, Matt Moyer, Michael McClelland, Mollie O’Dell, Monica St. Angelo, Patrick Duffey, Rachel Hansen, Sarah Smith, Steve Langerud, Susie Pickhardt, Tammy Jones, Tim Ellsworth, and Trent Arment. Grinnellians are encouraged to reach out to any committee member to learn more and get involved.