Grinnell Retailers Host Ridiculous Day July 20

GRINNELL, IA – Grinnell retailers are hosting their annual Ridiculous Day sidewalk sales on Saturday, July 20. Sales begin at 8 AM and many stores will be open into the afternoon. Main Street in downtown Grinnell will be closed until 3 PM to accommodate street vendors, live music and mobile eateries. The Grasshoppers, a local bluegrass band, will be performing live on Main Street starting at 10 AM. See a list of current participating retailers below. *denotes Grinnell Chamber member.

Participating Businesses: