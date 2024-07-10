Grinnell Retailers Host Ridiculous Day July 20

GRINNELL, IA – Grinnell retailers are hosting their annual Ridiculous Day sidewalk sales on Saturday, July 20. Sales begin at 8 AM and many stores will be open into the afternoon. Main Street in downtown Grinnell will be closed until 3 PM to accommodate street vendors, live music and mobile eateries. The Grasshoppers, a local bluegrass band, will be performing live on Main Street starting at 10 AM. See a list of current participating retailers below. *denotes Grinnell Chamber member.
Participating Businesses:
- ● Anna Kayte’s Boutique*: open 8 AM – 2 PM
- ● Beckmans Gallery & Gifts*: low prices store wide, open 8 AM – 2 PM
- ● Brown’s Shoe Fit*: hundreds of shoes on sale for the whole family, open 8 AM -5 PM
- ● Home Comforts: 10% off all regular priced items, open 10 AM – 4 PM
- ● Loralei’s Giftshoppe*: savings storewide, open 8 AM – 2 PM
- ● Luther Floor Covering 236, Inc.*: Boutique items and flooring on sale, open 8AM – 4 PM
- ● Pioneer Bookshop*: general clearance items, open 8 AM – 1 PM
- ● Spoiled Dogs Co*: store wides sales, limited amounts of fully edible pupsiclesmade from turkey bone broth, fruit and no hide chew sticks for $5.99, open 8 AM – 2 PM.
- ● Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore*: Back to Basics Sale and Summer Salecatalog sales will be happening. Our much loved Grab bags: $5 bag will have a retail value of $40 – $50 and $10 bag will have a value of $90 – $100. Each bag will have cookies attached handmade by team member Francene Graves!
- ● Suzi’s Boutique*: 30% off regular clothing and 35% off clearance items, open 8 AM – 3 PM
- ● Village Decorating Studio*: Specials on carpet remnants, paint and wallpaper books, open 8 AM – 2 PM
- ● Wagon Wheels West: Open 8 AM – 4:30 PM with outside sales and in store deals
- ● Witte’s Home Decorating & Antiques*: Antiques, carpet and vinyl remnants with bargain prices. 20% off all gifts and antiques inside, open 8 AM – 2 PM
- Street Vendors:
- ● Community 1st Credit Union*: Kid’s train
- ● Kiwanis of Grinnell*: coffee cake available for purchase
- ● Lazy Day Goat Soap
- ● Judy Dirks
- ● The Vinyl Stop
- ● Rose’s Art Stand
- ● Sew InkMobile Eateries: Paparoni’s* and Big AcaiStrand Theatre*: Stop in and cool off after a morning of shopping! Showtimes start at 1 PM. Visit www.fridleytheatres.com/movie-theater/grinnell-strand3 to see what’s playing and purchase tickets ahead of time.
More information and additional participating businesses will be added to the event listing on the Chamber’s Community Calendar: www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/community_calendar