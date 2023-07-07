Grinnell Retailers Host Ridiculous Day July 15

GRINNELL, IA – Grinnell retailers are hosting their annual Ridiculous Day sidewalk sales on Saturday, July 15. Sales begin at 8 AM and many stores will be open into the afternoon.
Main Street in downtown Grinnell will be closed until 4 PM to accommodate a record number of street vendors and a food truck this year.
See a list of current participating retailers below. *denotes Grinnell Chamber member.
Participating Businesses:
● Anna Kayte’s Boutique*
● Bill’s Jewelry Shop*
● Brown’s Shoe Fit *
● Cutie Patooties Children’s Retail Store: Everything store wide (except jewelry) will be
$1. 4th of July coupons not valid this day.
● Giggles & Bows*
● Live Now Consign
● Loralei’s Giftshoppe*
● Rummaging Around*
● Spoiled Dogs Co*
● Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore*: Grab bags from $5-$10 (valued between
$40-$100), in store sales from 20-40% off
● Suzi’s Boutique*
● Village Decorating Studio*
● Wagon Wheels West
● Witte’s Home Decorating & Antiques*: Everything inside is 20% off, more deals
outside! Open 9-2
Street Vendors:
● Ashley Henning: Tumblers, pens, games
● Betty Broders: Watkins products
● Casady Slocum: Wood magnets
● Community 1st Credit Union*: Kid’s train
● Earth’s Creations: Crystals
● Hope Naturopathic Healing*: chair massages by Katie Castro
● Jessica Moyer: Mary Kay
● Judy Dirks & Terry Scroll: Wood wall art
● Kayla Moyer: Wood signs, tshirts, tumblers
● Live Life & Tie Dye: Tie dye products
● Magnolia on Chestnut Lane: Farmhouse style home decor
● Melissa Breeden: Wreaths, wood decor, tumblers
● Multiverse Comics & Games (located on 5th Ave)
● Poweshiek Animal League Shelter*
● Rose’s Art Stand: hand painted rocks, and various other items
Food Truck: That’s So Cheesy
More information will be added to the event listing on the Chamber’s Community Calendar: www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/community_calendar