Grinnell Retailers Host Ridiculous Day July 15

GRINNELL, IA – Grinnell retailers are hosting their annual Ridiculous Day sidewalk sales on Saturday, July 15. Sales begin at 8 AM and many stores will be open into the afternoon.

Main Street in downtown Grinnell will be closed until 4 PM to accommodate a record number of street vendors and a food truck this year.

See a list of current participating retailers below. *denotes Grinnell Chamber member.

Participating Businesses:

● Anna Kayte’s Boutique* ● Bill’s Jewelry Shop* ● Brown’s Shoe Fit * ● Cutie Patooties Children’s Retail Store: Everything store wide (except jewelry) will be $1. 4th of July coupons not valid this day. ● Giggles & Bows* ● Live Now Consign ● Loralei’s Giftshoppe* ● Rummaging Around* ● Spoiled Dogs Co* ● Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore*: Grab bags from $5-$10 (valued between $40-$100), in store sales from 20-40% off ● Suzi’s Boutique* ● Village Decorating Studio* ● Wagon Wheels West ● Witte’s Home Decorating & Antiques*: Everything inside is 20% off, more deals outside! Open 9-2 Street Vendors: ● Ashley Henning: Tumblers, pens, games ● Betty Broders: Watkins products ● Casady Slocum: Wood magnets ● Community 1st Credit Union*: Kid’s train ● Earth’s Creations: Crystals ● Hope Naturopathic Healing*: chair massages by Katie Castro ● Jessica Moyer: Mary Kay ● Judy Dirks & Terry Scroll: Wood wall art ● Kayla Moyer: Wood signs, tshirts, tumblers ● Live Life & Tie Dye: Tie dye products ● Magnolia on Chestnut Lane: Farmhouse style home decor ● Melissa Breeden: Wreaths, wood decor, tumblers ● Multiverse Comics & Games (located on 5th Ave) ● Poweshiek Animal League Shelter* ● Rose’s Art Stand: hand painted rocks, and various other items Food Truck: That’s So Cheesy