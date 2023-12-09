 Grinnell Mutual Supports the GRMC Foundation Campaign

(GRINNELL, Iowa – December 7, 2023) In a time when rural Iowa obstetrics (OB) departments are closing, UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center’s (GRMC) OB Department is growing, thanks in part to generous donors like Grinnell Mutual Group Foundation which recently donated $100,000 toward GRMC Foundation’s Delivering Our Future capital campaign.

The Delivering Our Future campaign is an opportunity to support GRMC’s plans to renovate the existing obstetrics unit and increase the number of labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms. As a private non-profit and non-tax supported medical center, GRMC relies on support from the community to help with extraordinary projects such as the renovation and growth of its OB department.

“We realize that the continued success of our local medical center benefits our employees and their families, our company and our community,” says Jeff Menary, president and CEO of Grinnell Mutual. “We appreciate initiatives that will enhance much-needed obstetric care at Grinnell Regional Medical Center and, on behalf of the Grinnell Mutual Group Foundation, I’m pleased we can offer our support to this campaign, which directly benefits area moms and their babies.”

Grinnell Mutual is a long-time partner of GRMC, supporting several previous projects. One notable advancement made possible by Grinnell Mutual’s generosity was the purchase of the da Vinci Robotic Surgical System.

“We are grateful for the amazing support from Grinnell Mutual. Their generous donation supporting the growth of GRMC’s OB department continues their long-standing dedication to help meet the needs of the community and the hospital,” says Donna Fischer, GRMC Foundation’s Director of Development. “We deeply appreciate Grinnell Mutual’s support for this vital project.”

Believe what you do makes a difference because it does. Donations to the Delivering Our Future campaign helps parents and babies have access to the care they need and deserve – close to home. Gifts of all sizes are welcome and one hundred percent of every dollar donated to the GRMC Foundation stays local.

Visit uph.link/deliveringourfuture for information about the GRMC Foundation or to make an online gift. Contact Donna Fischer at (641) 236-2079 or donna.fischer@unitypoint.org to learn more about making a transformational gift to the Delivering Our Future campaign.

About the Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation

UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Foundation is a nonprofit organization, governed by a volunteer board, who provides guidance for fundraising efforts to enhance philanthropic activities that support UnityPoint Health – Grinnell. The Foundation supports GRMC’s mission of improving the health of the people and communities it serves. Contributions to the GRMC Foundation help support rural health care services from birth to end-of-life for more than 40,000 residents in a six-county area of east central Iowa. For more information, visit unitypoint.org/giving/Grinnell-Regional-Medical-Center-Foundation.

About the Grinnell Mutual Group Foundation

Since 1909, Grinnell Mutual has been a trusted source of quality insurance and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. The Grinnell Mutual Group (GMG) Foundation was established to help sustain non-profit organizations committed to education, healthcare, agriculture, community development, and their employees’ civic involvement. The GMG Foundation and Grinnell Mutual support organizations that reflect who the company is and embody the things the company and its employees believe everyone is deserving of: hope, encouragement, and compassion. For more information, visit grinnellmutual.com.