Grinnell Farmers Market & Olson Garden Market’s Plant a Pizza Event returns!

We invite market friends of all ages to partake in this FREE event and kick off summer with us! Join us and plant a tomato, onion, and basil plant to harvest your own pizza toppings at home. Olson Garden Market will have the event set up in front of the Veterans Memorial Building during market hours, both Thursday & Saturday. Be sure to stop by and check out the rest of market too!

This event has been a market favorite for so many and we are so glad to continue the tradition with Olson Garden Market! Be sure to stop by and test your green thumb.

About the Grinnell Farmers Market

The Grinnell Farmers Market is a 100% producer grown or made market, meaning that all items for sale must be entirely grown or made by the vendor or immediate family members. All items must be made or grown in Iowa. For non-food items, inputs may be purchased but the final product must be the vendor’s own creation; for example, a vendor may sell a knitted sweater if they purchase the yarn and then knit the sweater themselves. Vendors are responsible for filing state sales tax permits where applicable.

