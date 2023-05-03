Grinnell Farmers Market begins it’s 2023 season on May 11th

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Farmers Market will begin the 2023 season on Thursday, May 13th from 3-6 PM and Saturday, May 13th from 10 AM – Noon. The market is excited to welcome back many long time vendors with the addition of a number of new vendors for the 2023 season. Grinnell Farmers Market is organized by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and is presented by the Claude and Dolly Ahrens Foundation with additional partnerships from UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Grinnell College, Total Choice Printing & Shipping and Restore Chiropractic & Acupuncture.

Market Set Up

Market will again be held at the corner of 4th Avenue and Broad Street. Community members are asked to avoid parking in those parking spaces after 1 PM on Thursdays and after 6:30 AM on Saturdays to allow vendors adequate time to set up for market.

Market will continue to have a card reader available for those wishing to purchase tokens to use at the market. Debit/Credit tokens can be purchased to use as cash with all vendors at market. SNAP benefit tokens can be purchased with SNAP cards to use for qualifying products. The market will again be participating in the Double Up Food Bucks program for the 2023 season. Customers are able to earn DUFB when purchasing SNAP tokens or can bring the DUFB earned at Fareway and spend them on qualifying products. The card reader stand will be located in front of the Veteran’s Memorial Building. Please stop by the stand or call the chamber office with questions.

Participating Vendors

Below is a current list of participating vendors for the 2023 season. Application for Thursday and Saturday full and part time vendors are still being accepted. The Grinnell Farmers Market is a 100% producer grown or made market, meaning that all items for sale must be entirely grown or made by the vendor or immediate family members in Iowa. To stay up to date on vendors, please visitwww.grinnellfarmersmarket.com *denotes new vendor in 2023

Thursday Full Time Vendors: