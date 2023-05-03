Grinnell Farmers Market begins it’s 2023 season on May 11th

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Farmers Market will begin the 2023 season on Thursday, May 13th from 3-6 PM and Saturday, May 13th from 10 AM – Noon. The market is excited to welcome back many long time vendors with the addition of a number of new vendors for the 2023 season. Grinnell Farmers Market is organized by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and is presented by the Claude and Dolly Ahrens Foundation with additional partnerships from UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Grinnell College, Total Choice Printing & Shipping and Restore Chiropractic & Acupuncture.
Market Set Up
Market will again be held at the corner of 4th Avenue and Broad Street. Community members are asked to avoid parking in those parking spaces after 1 PM on Thursdays and after 6:30 AM on Saturdays to allow vendors adequate time to set up for market.
Market will continue to have a card reader available for those wishing to purchase tokens to use at the market. Debit/Credit tokens can be purchased to use as cash with all vendors at market. SNAP benefit tokens can be purchased with SNAP cards to use for qualifying products. The market will again be participating in the Double Up Food Bucks program for the 2023 season. Customers are able to earn DUFB when purchasing SNAP tokens or can bring the DUFB earned at Fareway and spend them on qualifying products. The card reader stand will be located in front of the Veteran’s Memorial Building. Please stop by the stand or call the chamber office with questions.
Participating Vendors
Below is a current list of participating vendors for the 2023 season. Application for Thursday and Saturday full and part time vendors are still being accepted. The Grinnell Farmers Market is a 100% producer grown or made market, meaning that all items for sale must be entirely grown or made by the vendor or immediate family members in Iowa. To stay up to date on vendors, please visitwww.grinnellfarmersmarket.com *denotes new vendor in 2023
Thursday Full Time Vendors:
- ● Artish*: paintings, jewelry, button jars
- ● B&J Vegetables: fruits, vegetables, black walnuts, freeze dried items
- ● Beez Blooming Garden & Beez Kettle Corn: cut flowers, build your own bouquet, fresh poppedkettle corn
- ● Bodie’s Bake Shop: breads, cookies, cakes, dish towels, wash rags pottery
- ● Bunny Traxx Creations: finished painted or glazed ceramics, scrubbies and kitchen items
- ● Circle W Acres: produce, baked goods (breads, pies, kolaches)
- ● Compass Plant CSA: produce, fresh baked bread, heritage pork and chicken products, eggs
- ● Dolezal’s Honey Bees: Honey, flavored honey, beeswax, candles, body products made frombeeswax/honey (soap, lip balm, lotion) some crocheted critters
- ● Gary Weyrauch: Plants, concrete yard ornaments
- ● Herman’s Home Grown*: produce
- ● Katie’s Mini Donuts*: fresh mini donuts & shaved ice
- ● Little Bud Farm: fresh cut flowers
- ● Mark Lageveen*: plants and vegetables
- ● Olive Branch Woodwork*: custom cutting boards, charcuterie boards, outdoor flower pots, squirrel benches, trellis
- ● Olson Garden Market: produce & spices
- ● Prairie Produce: produce, jams/jellies, pickled goods, salsa
- ● Rose’s Art Stand: hand painted rocks, and various other items
- ● Tangled Roots Farm: jams/jellies, pickled goods, eggs, produce, seedlings, baked goods
- ● VFW/American Legion: information about registration, flag drop offSaturday Full Time Vendors:
- ● B&J Vegetables: fruits, vegetables, black walnuts, freeze dried items
- ● Bunny Traxx Creations: finished painted or glazed ceramics, scrubbies and kitchen items
- ● Circle W Acres: produce, baked goods (breads, pies, kolaches)
- ● Compass Plant CSA: produce, fresh baked bread, heritage pork and chicken products, eggs
- ● Gary Weyrauch: plants, concrete yard ornaments
- ● Ginger Werner: produce, baked goods and eggs
- ● Herman’s Home Grown*: produce
- ● MarkLageveen*: plants and vegetables
- ● Olive Branch Woodwork*: custom cutting boards, charcuterie boards, outdoor flower pots,squirrel benches, trellis
- ● Olson Garden Market: produce & spices
- ● Prairie Produce: produce, jams/jellies, pickled goods, salsa
- ● Scenery Changes: earrings, bookmarks, knitted product, book page art, and self-publishedbooks (fantasy, sci-fi, poetry, speculative fiction)
- ● Stew Makerspace: handmade ceramics, acrylic laser cut earrings, handmade jewelry
- ● Tangled Roots Farm: jams/jellies, pickled goods, eggs, produce, seedlings, baked goods
- ● VFW/American Legion: information about registration, flag drop offPart TIme Vendors:
- ● Bittersweet Designs: polymer clay earrings
- ● Willard Family*: cross stitch, plants, sewed items
- ● Slane’s Soaps: homemade soap and bath products
- ● Reese’s Slime Boutique*: homemade slime
- ● Mike Nippe: gemstones, jewelryThose interested in applying to be a vendor or any area musicians or local artists interested in performing at the Grinnell Farmers Market can find more information at www.grinnellfarmersmarket.com or are encouraged to contact the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, marissa@getintogrinnell.com or 641-236-6555. For the latest market information, make sure to follow the market on Facebook and Instagram at @grinnellfarmersmarket.About the Grinnell Farmers MarketThe Grinnell Farmers Market is a 100% producer grown or made market, meaning that all items for sale must be entirely grown or made by the vendor or immediate family members. All items must be made or grown in Iowa. For non-food items, inputs may be purchased but the final product must be the vendor’s own creation; for example, a vendor may sell a knitted sweater if they purchase the yarn and then knit the sweater themselves. Vendors are responsible for filing state sales tax permits where applicable.