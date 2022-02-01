Grinnell College fall community mini-grant program awards $25,121 in grants to local initiatives

Grants support local projects enhancing the quality of life in Grinnell

GRINNELL, Iowa – In December 2021 community mini-grants were awarded to seven local initiatives, totaling $25,121. Since 2002, the mini-grant program has directed over $507,000 toward 209 community-driven initiatives.

Fall 2021 Grant Recipients

Ahrens Park Foundation , $3,500 for a community survey and land survey for early stages of an outdoor learning environment/classroom project.

Blessed Community Meal , $2,000 in support of this long-standing community meal for anyone at no cost.

Grinnell Community Early Learning Center , $2,155 to update/replace its infant and toddler gym.

Grinnell Newburg School Foundation , $7,500 for National Board Teacher Certification registration, making this program more equitable for all current teachers.

Grinnell Parks and Recreation , $1,316 for an inclusive swing seat in Central Park so all children can enjoy the outdoor playscapes, regardless of their physical abilities.

Imagine Grinnell, $4,300 toward the TreeCorps watering and maintenance project to replace the tree canopy in our community lost during the derecho.

Local Foods Connection, $4,350 to help with community-supported agriculture share costs to make it easier for families to access fresh, local food.

“After taking a pause on the mini-grant program in the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021 due to the pandemic, I am very excited to announce the awards for our 2021 fall grant cycle. The committee did an outstanding job working through the applications and making recommendations. There were also a few proposals that we shared with the Nonprofit Emergency Relief Fund Committee and with The Andrew W. Mellon Presidential Grant Committee. Being able to collaborate with our community partners has allowed more dollars to reach more projects,” said Donnette Ellis, community relations and grant coordinator at Grinnell College.

Spring 2022 Community Mini-Grants

Grinnell College is now accepting applications for the spring cycle of community mini-grants. Grant applications are due by April 8, 2022, and awards will be announced by May 20, 2022. Grants are reviewed by a volunteer committee of faculty, staff, local Grinnell College students and community members. Preference is given to proposals that leverage collaborative partnerships within the community. Grants typically range from $1,000 to $7,500. For more information or to download an application, visit: grinnell.edu/about/offices-services/community-enhancement/investments/mini-grants , or contact the Office of Community Partnerships, Planning and Research at 641-269-3900.

About Grinnell College Mini-Grants

Since 2002, the Grinnell College mini-grants program has awarded grants ranging from $1,000 to $7,500, supporting local initiatives to enhance the quality of life in our community by addressing issues of importance to the campus and community at large. Grants are awarded to organizations working to enhance the social and economic vitality of our community, including cultural, recreational and educational projects, those addressing human needs and those enhancing the safety and beauty of our surroundings. Recognizing that local organizations are critical in identifying and developing this community’s quality-of-life initiatives, the program also supports efforts that strengthen organizational capacity.