Grinnell College directs $3,000 to Grinnell-Newburg school libraries from December sales at the Pioneer Bookshop

Continued support from Grinnell College and the community helps libraries

expand their collections and enrich educational experience at Grinnell High School and Grinnell Middle School.

GRINNELL, Iowa — As a partner in education with Grinnell High School, Grinnell College donated 10% of December sales from the Pioneer Bookshop to the Grinnell-Newburg High School and Grinnell Middle School libraries. This donation reflects the outstanding support of local shoppers.

According to Chelsey Kolpin, Grinnell-Newburg High School and Middle School librarian, the funds will be used to continue to focus on diversity in both school collections to make sure all voices are represented, as well as updating popular series and filling student requests.

“I am so thankful for the support Grinnell College gives us in this gift of books. The pandemic prevented our partnership from happening last year, and that made me realize just how much this donation adds to our library collections. It’s a game changer, as it allows me to add books to the libraries throughout the winter and spring, when my building budgets tend to get thinner,” Kolpin said.

“The Pioneer Bookshop recognizes that fostering the love of reading at an early age creates lifetime readers. We want to show our support for the school libraries by helping them create a selection of books popular with our youth. Thanks to all the Pioneer Bookshop shoppers who helped support this donation by shopping locally in December,” said Cassie Wherry , manager of the bookstore.

Photo cutlines

Grinnell-Newburg students showcasing some of their favorite books at the library.

Photo One: Olivia Blankenfeld, Nathaniel Zug, Will Burkhead, Hailey Buban, Thea Larsson, Gavin Gilman, Cara Locker, and Zoe Stoner

Grinnell-Newburg students reading with friends in the library.

Photo Two: Front row: Reagan Stensrud, Lily Montgomery, Rome Tew, Kyle McDonald, Brady Grife Second row: Derek Doty, Satgam Sharma, Ben Kelne, Ethan Sheko and Will Burkhead

About the Bookshop

Located in historic downtown Grinnell at 933 Main St., the Pioneer Bookshop features Grinnell College clothing, school and office supplies, art supplies, consumer electronics, greeting cards, and gifts. It also offers a wide selection of fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books and toys.

