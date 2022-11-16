Grinnell College Basketball Men fall to Wartburg

Adam Phillips this year's preferred shooter on the court for the Pioneers came out firing and was hot. With 27 Points on 9 of 20 shooting for the three-point line.

Phillips cooled off in the second half after dropping 20 points in the first. The rest of the team only added 6 threes made in the game. The real story of this game was free-throw shooting and officiating. Head Coach David Arseneault Jr. and the student section made their voices heard early in the second half which finally turned the game from a hockey match to a real basketball game.

Wartburg was 35 for 46 from the line while Grinnell only shot 8 for 19. The Knight's smothering defense in the second half made it very hard to get open looks. A lack of turnovers in the press kept the Knights on top most of the game. The Pioneers go on the road this Saturday at 3 pm and take on Lake Forest College. The next home game is Monday, November 21st versus Kenyon, College. Admission is free to all Grinnell College Sports Events and you can stream games online at

https://pioneers.grinnell.edu/sports/mens-basketball/schedule