GRINNELL– Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday shopping kick-off event, Jingle Bell Holiday, will be held downtown on Friday, November 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy festive activities and promotions at a variety of businesses in the downtown district.

Shoppers will receive double punches on Chamber Holiday Punch Cards on all purchases made throughout the evening and on Saturday, November 19th. Punch cards can be picked up at participating retailers and, once completed, returned to the Grinnell Chamber office for a chance to win Grinnell Chamber Bucks. Jingle Bell Holiday is organized by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Grinnell College, Total Choice Shipping & Printing, Community 1st Credit Union, Grinnell State Bank, Windsor Manor, Blue n Gold Merchant Services, Grinnell Firestone, Hannah Warnell-Iowa Realty, and DJ Cox Entertainment with aerial coverage provided by Aircut Studio.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the public is invited to head to the Central Park stage for the opening ceremony, featuring a performance by dancers from Michelle’s Dance Academy performing their holiday dance routine. The Chamber is excited to partner with member business Aircute Studio to broadcast the kick-off through the Chamber’s Facebook page. Following the performance, the Central Park tree and park lighting will take place. This year’s decorating team is again led by Jennifer & Kevin McAlexander and volunteer leaders include Michelle Butler, Kerri & Brian Olson, Esther Ware, Gailanne & Tim Dill, Bill Gruman, Jim White, with assistance from the Bayer Crop Science team and many others. The team has brought back many of last year’s decorations and added new highlights for the park. Decorations will remain in the park through December 31st, 2022.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Santa will be visiting with children at Grinnell State Bank and photos (available for purchase) will be taken by Cory Hall Photography. Carriage rides will be available downtown free of charge, with pick up and drop off at the northwest corner of Central Park starting at 5:30 p.m. Grinnell College will be offering a shuttle and carriage rides for college students that will pick-up and drop-off at the corner of 5th and Broad Street. This shuttle and carriage on-campus pick-up/drop-off location will be in front of the JRC.

The Winter Farmers Market will be back again this year, with a variety of food and craft vendors setting up in the ballroom of Hotel Grinnell (925 Park Street) from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and again 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, November 19th. The Winter Farmers Market is a Grinnell Farmers Market event sponsored by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, Grinnell College and Hotel Grinnell.

More than 30 businesses and organizations will be hosting kid activities, crafts, refreshments, open houses and other activities during the evening. Businesses and organizations (*denotes