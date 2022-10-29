Grinnell Chamber Staff and Ambassadors Celebrate AT&T Grand Opening

Chamber staff and a few ambassadors were able to help Optimum Wireless AT&T-Grinnell celebrate their grand opening in Grinnell this afternoon! Jared and his team gave us an overview of services they provide; spanning everything from cell phones and tablets to home WiFi networks and even their FirstNet program for first responders. We’ll be back later next month for a full ambassador visit but stop out and see their store at 707 West St S (across from Walmart) to learn more!