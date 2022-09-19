Greater Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce to Host 3 Part “Connecting For Women” Event

GRINNELL – The Grinnell Chamber of Commerce will be hosting 2 social networking events and 1 keynote speaker event this fall for their Connecting For Women event series. Connecting for Women is an opportunity for women within and around the Grinnell community to come together to socialize, network and learn. This event is sponsored by UnityPoint Health – Grinnell in partnership with Grinnell College and Mahaska Communications Group.

On September 27, the Grinnell Chamber will host a Connecting For Women social networking event to be held at the Periodic Table, Hotel Grinnell. This event is free and open to both members and non members but registration is encouraged. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

On October 11, keynote speaker Danielle Rusch, Independent Senior HR Consultant, will address attendees during a session at the Grinnell College Golf Course. The event is open to anyone regardless of membership status. Tickets start at $30, and include a drink ticket, charcuterie/grazing board & dessert from Cupcakin’ Around. Students of GHS and Grinnell College can purchase a ticket at a special student rate of $25 to participate in the keynote speaker event. Rusch will walk participants through the science-based DISC analysis to find and harness confidence in a way unlike you’ve experienced before to truly own your style while also connecting and supporting others. Rusch has been driven to bring awareness to self and others to connect and thrive. Her training is focused on looking inward to better understand how we as individuals connect and find that spark to gain confidence and influence others around us.

The series will end on October 27 at Solera with another networking social event from 4-6 PM. This event is free and open to both members and non members but registration is encouraged. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

For more information and to RSVP and purchase tickets, please visit the Chamber website athttps://www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/connecting_for_women/ or call the Chamber office at 641-236-6555.