Grinnell Chamber Now Accepting Nominations for the Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal and Parade Registrations

GRINNELL – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Grand Marshal and parade entry forms for the 2023 Grinnell on the Fourth parade, to be held on July 4, 2023.

Grand Marshal nominations are due Friday, June 16 and nominators should include specific examples and other relevant information of why this individual,group or organization would be deserving of this honor in their application. Nominations may be made on the Chamber’s website grinnellchamber.org/en/events/Grinnell_on_the_fourth or you may stop into the Chamber office and complete the nomination form. The Chamber office is located at 833 4th Avenue.

The Grinnell on the Fourth parade is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 4 at 5:00pm. There is no cost to enter a float in the parade, and those wishing to participate may fill out the entry form on the Chamber’s website grinnellchamber.org/en/events/Grinnell_on_the_fourth or pick up a form at the Chamber office.

The Chamber is also in search of volunteers to help organize line-up for the parade. If you are interested in helping with this year’s parade, please contact the Chamber office at 641-236-6555. A fireworks display, managed by the City of Grinnell, will take place Tuesday, July 4 at dusk at Ahrens Park (1510 Penrose St).

The 2023 Grinnell on the Fourth festivities are being sponsored by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Grinnell, ReMax Partners Realty, Clarity Eyecare, Grinnell College, Grinnell Mutual and Bayer Crop Science. If your business or organization is interested in becoming a sponsor of these activities, please contact the Chamber today at 641-236-6555 or marketing@getintogrinnell.com.