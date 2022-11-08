Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Welcomes New Member Blue n Gold Merchant Services

Ambassadors welcomed new member Blue n Gold Merchant Services to the chamber today! Owner Doug Schafer talked about his return to Iowa and his venture into entrepreneurship as a result of his passion for local business. Schafer offers a variety of services for businesses looking to process credit cards, mainstain point-of-sale systems, or schedule clients for services. His team partners with all the major service providers but can provide a personal, customized experience for business owners who are looking for an alternative to their current service.
They offer integration with POS systems, Quickbooks and others and can scale their services to fit businesses of all shapes and sizes. If you’re interested in learning more, Doug would love to meet you in person and talk about your goals. You can email him at doug@bluengoldmerchantservices.com or call 254-290-4366.
Pictured L-R: Marissa Pronschinske – Grinnell Chamber, David Miller – Hy-Vee, Trent Arment – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Charlie Isaacs – Theisen’s, Erin Bustin – Studio E Grinnell, Shane Hart – Grinnell College Golf Course, Jeff Finch – Wes Finch Auto Plaza, Doug Schafer, Hannah Warnell, Iowa Realty, Jack Mathews – Our Grinnell, Ashley Symbol – Lincoln Savings Bank – Grinnell, Donna Fisher – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services