Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Welcomes New Member Blue n Gold Merchant Services

Ambassadors welcomed new member Blue n Gold Merchant Services to the chamber today! Owner Doug Schafer talked about his return to Iowa and his venture into entrepreneurship as a result of his passion for local business. Schafer offers a variety of services for businesses looking to process credit cards, mainstain point-of-sale systems, or schedule clients for services. His team partners with all the major service providers but can provide a personal, customized experience for business owners who are looking for an alternative to their current service.