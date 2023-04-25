Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Welcome Lily Lou Company

What started with balloon arches and decorations for their family and friends game nights progressed to a full-fledged event decor, planning, and retail gift shop. They currently offer balloon decor, shimmer and tinsel walls or backdrops, pipe and drape rentals, sleepover party set ups and more. Coming in June, Luxury Picnics and Outdoor Movie Night rentals will also be available! They also hope to be offering helium in the coming weeks. Balloon decorations should last 4-8 weeks if they are temperature controlled and kept away from sunlight. Mollie asks for a minimum of 2 weeks notice when possible. She’s currently books out all of May and much of June for events so if you have something coming up, don’t delay!