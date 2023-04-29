100+ People Who Care–Grinnell Funds Directed to Local Foods Connection

At the April 25 meeting of 100 + People Who Care–Grinnell, members voted to support a request from Local Foods Connection. The donations will help the organization expand and grow, which will enable more food access in the Grinnell community.

The funding decision was made by vote of the members in attendance at the meeting, held Tuesday evening at Grinnell Mutual. New members were welcomed, bringing the total membership to 139. This means that, as each member pledges to support the project with a donation of $100, a total of $ 13,900 or more should be available to benefit the Local Foods Connection.

100 + People Who Care – Grinnell began its mission of pooled philanthropy in January, 2017. Since that date, the group has grown through 23 quarterly funding cycles, with now over $300,000 being given or pledged to area causes. The premise of membership is very simple. Each member pledges to support a selected cause with a check for $100, four times each year. The members meet quarterly, hear three request presentations, and then vote. They then write checks directly to the organization receiving the plurality of votes.

Membership remains open to all. For further information regarding 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, please contact any of the current board members: Ashley and Chris Grundler (641-236-7227), Marta Miller (mjo_miller@yahoo.com), John McCleery (mccleery_john@yahoo.com), Lance and Megan Veldboom (veldboom@iowatelecom.net).