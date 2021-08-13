Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors visit Verizon Wireless Zone

Ambassadors visited Wireless Zone, Verizon Authorized Retailer dealer today! Heidi and her team talked about the adjustments they’ve made during COVID including masking, social distancing set up in store, and curbside assistance. Did you know every time you shop in their store, a portion of each sale is put aside to donate to a local organization? We were excited to witness them present Grinnell Fire Department Volunteer Association and UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Endowment Fund with donations! If you’re in the market for a new phone, tablet, or smart watch or just have issues or questions about your current device, stop by and check them out!