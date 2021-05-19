Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors visit Cirks Financial

Ambassadors visited Cirks Financial Services this week to meet new partner Dustin Smith and learn more about changes and updates in the investment industry due to the pandemic. Owner Tom Cirks and his team have seen a dramatic increase in individuals interested in financial services & planning. They are licensed to do stocks, bonds, cds, alternative investments, help with financial planning for retirement, college, house buying and more. The team, including Natalie Pavey, and Mary Lindberg (with guest appearances by Lisa Cirks) are back to doing some in person appointments at the office but Zoom and phone calls are still available. Dustin Smith recently joined the team bringing his health insurance expertise to offer a new product for clients. He’s looking forward to expanding his insurance business and getting more involved in financial planning. If you’re interested in their services, give them a call at 641-236-8065 or visit their website.Chamber Ambassadors meet weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30AM. Visits are held both in person and virtually via zoom. Interested in joining or hosting ambassadors? Send us a DM to set up a date.