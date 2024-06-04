Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Meet With Nobious Business Automation

Today ambassadors met with Nobious Business Automation, led by CEO Jason Palmer. Nobious is a technology based company servicing clients throughout the United States, Canada and Saudi Arabia. Nobious has a mostly remote team in Iowa/Midwest as well as a team in New Delhi, India, Nobious also has a team of 4 Grinnell College Interns working specifically on an AI Team.
The core services offered by Nobious are their Parts & Materials Inventory System which uses barcoding technology allowing the clients to keep track off their full inventory. Nobious also offers a SMS/Text message based Safety Training App. This service is popular amongst large construction companies, their crew members are able to access this information through their personal device and get the training information needed to keep them informed and safe while on the job site. Lastly, Nobious has a time tracking system, this can be used to track a crews labor time but is also used to track equipment time while on the job to ensure proper invoicing for all time and effort put into the job.
Nobious takes pride in the customization they put into each system for a client, while they have packages as a starting point there is always an additional layer to ensure the product is working effectively for their end user.
Pictured L-R: Nathan Beck- Community 1st Credit Union, Matt Moyer- Bayer Crop Science, Brad German- GreenState Credit Union, Jason Palmer- Nobious Business Automation, Lisa Cirks- Cirks Financial Services, Erin Bustin- Grinnell School of Music, Rachael Kinnick- Grinnell Chamber, Jack Mathews- Our Grinnell, Trent Arment- MCG – Mahaska Communication Group