Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Meet With Nobious Business Automation

Today ambassadors met with, led by CEO Jason Palmer. Nobious is a technology based company servicing clients throughout the United States, Canada and Saudi Arabia. Nobious has a mostly remote team in Iowa/Midwest as well as a team in New Delhi, India, Nobious also has a team of 4 Grinnell College Interns working specifically on an AI Team.

The core services offered by Nobious are their Parts & Materials Inventory System which uses barcoding technology allowing the clients to keep track off their full inventory. Nobious also offers a SMS/Text message based Safety Training App. This service is popular amongst large construction companies, their crew members are able to access this information through their personal device and get the training information needed to keep them informed and safe while on the job site. Lastly, Nobious has a time tracking system, this can be used to track a crews labor time but is also used to track equipment time while on the job to ensure proper invoicing for all time and effort put into the job.