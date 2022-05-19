Drake Community Library – Grinnell College Museum of Art – Summer 2022

Drake Community Library and Grinnell College Museum of Art will be offering a variety of programming for kids of all ages this summer in area parks and at the library. “We are so excited to have in-person programming around Grinnell this summer!” states Tilly Woodward, Curator of Academic and Community Outreach at Grinnell College Museum of Art. Programs will take place Tuesdays through Thursdays each week and include special visiting guests. All programming is free.

The Summer Kick-Off will be held Friday, June 3rd, from 11 am to 1 pm at Drake Community Library. Come for fun activities like and the sparkle truck. Hotdogs will be served by the Grinnell Elks. A small number of vegetarian hotdogs and gluten-free buns will be available upon request.

The theme for the summer reading program is Read Beyond the Beaten Path. Anyone of any age in the community can set a daily reading goal for themselves and log each day they meet their goal to earn incentives and chances to win grand prizes. Reading will be recorded with the Beanstack app, downloadable to any mobile device. Readers can start logging their reading on Friday, June 3rd. Households can register under one account, earn badges, complete activities and log everything online easily. Reading is rewarding for the entire family. Kids, teens, and adults will earn incentives like coupons from our sponsors and books that can be picked up at the library.

Returning this summer are the weekly art activity bags available from June 17th to July 29th. The bags will be available at the library and at the museum. Art supplies, examples of artwork from the museum, and an activity guide will be included. Kids can practice communicating visually, problem-solve through creating, and refining their fine motor skills.

On Tuesday mornings from June 7th to July 26th, there will be a Story Time in the Story Room at 10:30 at the library. Come and listen to a story and have a snack. Stories are targeted for children under five, but children of all ages and their grown-ups are welcome to attend.

We are also excited to have four special guests coming to DCL this summer. On June 8th, Bubbles with Absolute Science will get everyone involved in active outdoor fun. On June 22nd, the Insect Zoo with Iowa State University will bring over 100 species of insects. Participants are encouraged to bring a photo of insects or insects they have found, for identification at the program. On June 29th, the program will be Meet the Reptiles with the Cold-Blooded Redhead. Our final special guest for the summer will be the Blank Park Zoo animal ambassadors on July 13th. All four special events take place at the library from 1 to 2 pm. Free with no registration required.

New this year is the eARTh workshop with Emma. This weekly workshop allows 3rd to 6th graders to explore their connection to nature and create visual and performing arts. Taught by Emma Kiernan Schaefer, a Grinnell College student and singer-songwriter passionate about helping others find their empowered voice through storytelling. No experience is necessary. Snacks and materials provided. See the DCL website at drakelibrary.org for the registration link.

For teens going into 7th to 12th grade, there will be a monthly subscription-style box curated by library staff. BookFare boxes will contain two library books personally picked based on the reader’s preferences with themed snacks and goodies. The signup link is available on the library website.

The popular Storytime Art in the Park program is back and will take place from June 8th to July 27th. On Wednesday mornings from 10:30 am to 12 pm, free hands-on art and literacy activities will take place in area parks. Every session will offer drawing, 2 & 3 D collage projects, beading, truck glittering, painting, bookmaking, type-a-thon, and reading activities. Special projects will be available at each session and may include ceramics, tie-dye, or printmaking. Plan to meet up with us at the Prairie Burn Event on Saturday, June 11th, and at the Poweshiek County Fair on Friday, July 15th.

This year we are excited to partner with the Iowa Kitchen and MICA food bank. On Wednesdays as part of Storytime Art in the Park, the Iowa Kitchen will serve lunch at Noon with 40 meals on a first-come-first-served basis. MICA food bank will also provide food items for families to take home.

On Thursdays, you will find Storytime Art in the Park at the Farmer’s Market from 3 to 5:45 pm in the Central Park Shelter from June 9th to July 28th. On June 16th, we have invited Magician Mikayla Oz and her magical bird assistant Bubbles to join us. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy the Farmer’s Market, grab some food, and enjoy Music in the Park at 7 pm.

No registration is necessary for Storytime Art in the Park. This program is supported by Grinnell Education Partnership and AmeriCorps.

In case of threatening weather, Storytime Art in the Park will be canceled. Cancelations will be announced on KGRN 1410 AM and on Grinnell College Museum of Art’s Facebook page and Drake Library’s Facebook page prior to the start of the session. You may also text GCMoA at 641-780-5215 or call DCL at 641-236-2661

Grinnell College does not assume responsibility for the care and safety of children who attend these events. The College and DCL make these programs open to the public with the understanding that for children who attend, a parent, legal guardian, or other designated caregiver remains responsible for their care and protection.

The college’s most current protocols for COVID safety can be found on the GCMoA website:https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum . GCMoA, and DCL staff appreciate your compliance while attending GCMoA programs.

For more information about Storytime Art in the Park, please contact Tilly Woodward at 641-269-4663 (woodward@grinnell.edu) or Mallory Snow at 641-236-2661 (msnow@grinnelliowa.gov), for all DCL summer programming.

Our summer programming would not be possible without the generous support of all of our sponsors; Grinnell Education Partnership, Americorps, Campus Compact, Grinnell Mutual, the Iowa Kitchen, Mid-Iowa Community Action, Dari Barn, Casey’s, Fareway, Fridley Theaters, McDonald’s, Taco John’s, Grin City Bakery, Hy-Vee, Subway, Pioneer Bookshop, Bayer and QuickVisit Urgent Care.