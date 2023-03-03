Chamber Ambassadors kick-off 2023 with a range of visits

conclusion, they had sourced over 3,460 items. Any monetary donations were used for a shopping trip to HyVee for additional items to donate to MICA.

Ambassadors submitted businesses for our Annual Celebration awards for the third visit of the month. It was a great visit brainstorming the many successes our local businesses and individuals have achieved over the last few years. Nominations are now closed for business awards but tickets to the awards celebration can still be purchased. Visithttps://www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/annual_celebration/ to learn more.

Ambassadors wrapped up the month with a visit with Grinnell Little League board members. For over 35 years, Grinnell Little League has introduced Grinnell area kids to baseball and softball and helped them learn life skills like sportsmanship, teamwork and more. They start with T-Ball around 5 years old and run through 8th grade. The organization is run solely on volunteers – from board members to coaches. Their season typically kicks off in April with practices (weather dependent) with games beginning in May. The regular season runs through June and All-Stars runs through July.

While it feels like it may be a ways off, the Grinnell Little League registration for the 2023 season is open and season initially kicks off this Sunday, March 5 with a skills evaluation. The skills evaluation is run by the Grinnell High School baseball and softball teams and allows all players to be evaluated and organizers use these results to create well balanced teams for the season. The event kicks off at 4 PM at Grinnell High School and walk-in registration for the season will also be available.

Grinnell Little League is always looking for volunteers, from head and assistant coaches, to board members and help in the concession stands during tournaments, there many ways you can assist the program. They’re also looking for business sponsors for their 2023 signage. If you’re interested in learning more about volunteering, registration, or the skills evaluation, visit their website at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/grinnellball or email grinnelllittleleague@gmail.com.

Chamber Ambassadors meet weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30 AM. If your business is interested in joining the Chamber or having the Ambassadors visit, please call 641-236-6555 or email Kendra at kendra@getintogrinnell.com for more information.

