Chamber Ambassadors end 2022 with a busy schedule

Ambassadors wrapped up November by welcoming new member and new business, Grinnell Community Greetings to the chamber! Jennifer Stallman (owner of Medicap Pharmacy in Grinnell) was looking for a way to get out of the house and meet new people. She’s passionate about small business, so when she heard about the opportunity to become Grinnell’s greater for Community Greetings, she jumped right in.

Community Greetings meets with new residents who have moved to the area in the last 6-9 months to talk about the different things Grinnell has to offer. From restaurants to doctors, retail shops to services, Jennifer shares information about over 30 businesses and answers questions to help new Grinnellians get acquainted with the area. Businesses are able to be a sponsor with a monthly fee and buy donating items and coupons for Jennifer to share with residents.

Jennifer is always looking for new residents, if you or someone you know are new to the community or if your business is interested in being a sponsor, call Jennifer at 641-990-7731 or email grinnellcommunitygreetings@gmail.com to schedule a visit! Visits last approximately 30-45 minutes.

To kick off December, Ambassadors skipped their regular Tuesday visit to stop by UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center on a Friday afternoon to see their new admitting area and OBGYN clinic. CEO Jennifer Havens gave a tour and talked through some of the updates. The new admitting area was relocated to allow for an upcoming expansion to the laboratory and now features three private rooms where patients can meet with Patient Access Associate to get checked in.

The new OBGYN Clinic is on the third floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts building. Havens explained the new location enabled them to expand to five exam rooms, one procedure room and one consult room and allowed for the addition of two new team members, Josie Rutherford, CNM & Abby Flannagan, DO. UPH – Grinnell is one of 56 hospitals still providing maternal health services out of 199 hospitals in Iowa. They service not only Grinnell residents, but also Tama, Marshall, Iowa and the greater Poweshiek county area as well.

These upgrades were funded in part by a USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program. UPH Grinnell was awarded a total of $1.4 million to go towards both the admitting relocation and the OBGYN clinic, and the upcoming remodel of the Emergency Department and Radiology waiting room and the expansion and renovation of the laboratory. Laboratory updates are also being funded in part by ARPA dollars from Poweshiek County.