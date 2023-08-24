Sapphire Lake August 2023 Update

An update to the original grant application was submitted to the State of Iowa in late May. State officials are in the process of determining their final level of financial involvement, which is dependent on local investment.

Local leaders are currently determining various options for funding the remaining $22M. Both the Poweshiek County Supervisors and the City of Grinnell have been working on this project for a number of months, and vetting various options as they have been presented. As of this time, no finance option has been finalized to move forward.

A public presentation will be made to the Poweshiek County Supervisors on Monday, August 28th at 10 AM at the Poweshiek County Courthouse. Individuals interested in learning more about the project are invited to join that meeting to better understand the positive impact this project could have on the region.

Advocates are encouraged to voice their support by attending the meeting, joining the Sapphire Supporters, and connecting with local leaders to find additional ways to share their support.