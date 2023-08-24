Sapphire Lake August 2023 Update

|
August 2023 Update
Additional details on Sapphire Lake announced.
More information about the vision for the proposed Sapphire Lake was made available this month. The project team has begun sharing updates through community stakeholder sessions. Click here to request a session.
Those interested can now read more about preliminary land use and phases, sustainability, economic impact, estimated property tax impact (if the County were to issue debt), and the preliminary project timeline. This website is currently the main source of information regarding the project. Please share these links with family and friends who are interested in learning more about the project.
Funding the Lake
An update to the original grant application was submitted to the State of Iowa in late May. State officials are in the process of determining their final level of financial involvement, which is dependent on local investment.
Local leaders are currently determining various options for funding the remaining $22M. Both the Poweshiek County Supervisors and the City of Grinnell have been working on this project for a number of months, and vetting various options as they have been presented. As of this time, no finance option has been finalized to move forward.
A public presentation will be made to the Poweshiek County Supervisors on Monday, August 28th at 10 AM at the Poweshiek County Courthouse. Individuals interested in learning more about the project are invited to join that meeting to better understand the positive impact this project could have on the region.
Advocates are encouraged to voice their support by attending the meeting, joining the Sapphire Supporters, and connecting with local leaders to find additional ways to share their support.
A Big Impact
Sapphire Lake and the proposed development could have a substantial economic impact on the region, from growing the tax base to supporting existing businesses and growing the population over time. An independent economic analysis was completed earlier this year by Decision Innovation Solutions, and estimates $500M+ impact through home construction, $38M+ increased property tax revenue to county, city and schools, increases in hotel/motel tax dollars, and up to $13M+ in annual new resident spending. Find more highlights of the economic impact analysis. To download the entire report, click here.
Amenity Highlight – Lake Living
|
Welcome home to Sapphire Lake! Imagine a community where tranquil waters meet modern living, offering an array of lakefront homes, townhomes, condos, and apartments. Immerse yourself in the serenity of lakeside living, with stunning views, waterfront access, and a vibrant neighborhood brimming with amenities. Experience the ultimate blend of comfort and nature, as each day becomes a retreat in paradise. Get ready to build your dream home at Sapphire Lake!
Join the Sapphire Supporters
|
Want to show your public support for Sapphire? Sign up to be a member of the Sapphire Supporters and we’ll include your name or business on the Sapphire Supporters page of the website.
