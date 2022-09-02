Ambassador Visit to New Member OPS Employment

Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting for QPS Grinnell this week. Their team shared the company’s goal of helping candidates find a full time placement in a job and company they love. QPS services are completely free to all job seekers, and as a company they work to break down barriers that may stop a person from working, including a ride share program. QPS also looks to be active in the communities they are working in, whether that is donating backpacks, helping local nonprofits, or donating to the American Cancer Association in the names of their clients.

If you are a job seeker looking for employment visit their website www.qpsemployment.com, call the office 641-454-5656 or stop by their offices at 1108 West Street.

Pictured L-R, B-F: Trent Arment – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Donnette Ellis – Grinnell College Community Connections, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services Donna Fischer – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation, Maddy – QPS Employment Group, Mitch – QPS Employment Group, Charlie Isaacs – Theisen’s, Jack Matthews – Our Grinnell, Erin Bustin – Studio E Grinnell, Ashley Symbol – Lincoln Savings Bank Travis- QPS Employment Group, Melanie – QPS Employment Group, Devyn – QPS Employment Group, Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber, Cassie Wherry – Pioneer Bookshop, Grinnell College