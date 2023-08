Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Visit Grinnell College Museum of Art

Ambassadors visited Grinnell College Museum of Art this week to learn more about their current exhibit, “Sustaining Vision”. This exhibit features some of the recent acquisitions to the Museum of Art collection.

Museum director Susan Baley explained that the Museum focuses its collection on items that support the curriculum of the campus and the students. The Museum works directly with professors to determine what items in the current collection can be used in coursework or if there are other items that could be added to benefit future classes. Items are then purchased with funds specifically designated to curating exhibits or are donated to the school. Burling Library holds the Museum’s collection when it’s not on display.