100 + People Who Care – Grinnell to Meet July 25

The quarterly meeting of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will be Tuesday, July 25. The 5:30 p.m. meeting will be held in the community room at the Drake Public Library. This will be the third meeting of 100 + People Who Care, and the second “voting” meeting to determine support for a community project in this calendar quarter.

100 + People Who Care – Grinnell formed in January, 2017, and held its first voting meeting in April. At that meeting the members voted to support the Tiger Packs program as their first project. Each member then wrote a $ 100 check to Tiger Packs. And, with a current membership of 62, a total exceeding $ 6,000 was presented to Tiger Packs in early May.

At the July meeting, members will nominate charitable entities in the greater Grinnell area. Three of the nominations will be drawn, with the nominators then giving a brief description of the project and an appeal for funding. After these presentations, the members present will vote, and the project receiving the most votes will become the recipient for this quarter’s donations. While the ballots are being counted, a representative of Tiger Packs will present a stewardship report on the use of the donations received in the past quarter. The whole process takes no more than an hour, so that everyone is free to move on to their other activities of the evening by 6:30 p.m.

New members are certainly being welcomed as this new organization builds toward its goal of at least 100 people who are willing to commit a $ 100 donation to a community cause four times each year. In the first six months of its existence, the group is reaching two-thirds of the way toward this goal. For further information about the organization or its July 25 meeting, please call any of the founding board members: Christine Day, 641-485-6180; Dennis Day, 641-485-6118; Donna Ricks, 319-269-9626; or Al Ricks, 319-269-3475. Christine is also the point of contact for members who are considering making a nomination of a charity for balloting consideration. Information regarding this process can be obtained by e-mail from Christine at cday7117@gmail.com.