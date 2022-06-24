Summer Traditions are in Full Swing at Grinnell College Golf Course 

Published: June 21, 2022

Larry Jansen enjoying the course on a summer afternoon.

Summer offers its own unique traditions and celebrations at the Grinnell College Golf Course (GCGC). Honoring Traditions, Preserving the Future is more than just a tag line for GCGC members and guests. Longtime Grinnell community member and retired Grinnell Mutual President and CEO Larry Jansen and his wife Echo have been members since 1979, when they first moved to Grinnell.

The Jansens are very involved in activities at GCGC – playing golf and enjoying card games and meals with local friends on the patio or in the Pro Shop. “The course is very important to the community because it offers a great source of recreation for both individuals and families in Grinnell,” says Jansen.

Since its establishment in 1899, the golf course has undergone many changes. The course went through the Great Depression, two world wars, several stock market crashes, and severe inflation; yet it continues on with its original mission to “provide [an] inexpensive healthful form of exercise and recreation.”

“The course is one of the nicest nine-hole golf courses I have ever played on. The current groundskeeper and his team are doing a tremendous job,” says Jansen.

GCGC is now offering food downstairs in the Crawford Pub. “The Crawford Pub is a great lunch spot, which I have enjoyed on occasion this year. Sully, the cook, is doing an excellent job, and the young people working in the Pro Shop are very nice and helpful,” Jansen says.

Even if golf is not your passion, all guests are welcome, whether you want to stop by for lunch or to use the green space to walk, run, cross-country ski, sled, or fish. The mission of the Grinnell College Golf Course is to provide a quality event center and green space that caters to a diverse array of recreational, educational, business, and social needs for the students, faculty, staff, and citizens of Grinnell and the surrounding area. To learn more, visit: https://golf.grinnell.edu/

July Events

THE INVITATIONAL

Thursday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16

Team Registration: $500

Enjoy golf, camaraderie, cuisine, music, prizes, and entertainment. You and a partner of your choice are invited to join us for our premier golf event, The Invitational.

This event promises to keep you and your partner entertained over three days. No matter your age or ability, we have a format that will allow your two-person team to participate at a competitive level.

The registration fee provides your team with 72 holes of golf, $200 in tournament gifts, prizes, five meals, and one unique golf experience. Players’ families are welcome to watch and use the course’s facilities throughout the event, which is open to the first 30 paid teams.

Payment can be made in the Pro Shop with cash, credit card, or check. Checks can be mailed to 933 13th Ave., Grinnell, IA 50112. Credit card payments may be called in. Email golfcourse@grinnell.edu for more information.

LIGHT THE NIGHT

Friday, July 29, at 9 p.m.

Entry Fee: $50

Anyone is welcome to participate in the Light the Night Challenge. If you have tried Topgolf, you’ll know what this event will be like. We will light up our ninth hole teeing area and green for this event. There will be a DJ playing music, an emcee, and fun for all!

Event rules will be as follows:

One hole player vs. player match play

No ties: tiebreaker is decided by whomever was closer to the pin in regulation

Single elimination

Field: The first 36 paid entrants

Prizes: A purse based on the final field will be communicated

GCGC Championships

Sunday, July 31

Registration: Free for youth competitors and $20 for all other divisions

GCGC is hosting the Grinnell College Golf Course Championships on Sunday, July 31, starting at 7:30 a.m. There are a variety of divisions to provide a competitive experience. Experience the Grinnell College Golf Course at its best! An active Golf Handicap Information Network (GHIN) index is required to receive net awards. Email golfcourse@grinnell.edu for more information.

Ongoing Public Events

Couples Twilight

Each Sunday at 4 p.m.

Women’s Golf Group

Every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Free for season pass holders or $25 per person (includes cart and golf)

Join the fun for nine holes of two-lady best shot. You don’t need to have a partner.

Youth Golf Opportunities – Visit the golf course website for more youth golf events.

