Summer Programming offered by Drake Community Library and Grinnell College Museum of Art

A hybrid of in-person and online programming will be offered by Drake Community Library and Grinnell College Museum of Art weekly this summer. Art activities and books are the perfect pairings for summer fun. The summer team will include GCMoA interns Molly Skouson, Kate Kwasneski, and Cally Carr, AmeriCorps member Aubrie Torhorst and AmeriCorps VISTA Athena Frasca. Tilly Woodward, Curator of Academic and Community at GCMoA, and Karen Neal, Assistant Director of Drake Community Library will be leading the programming. We can’t wait to see you online and in person to create and read!

This summer everyone can log their reading efforts in a new app called Beanstack on their mobile device. Households may register under one name and create individual accounts for each person. Readers will log minutes, earn badges, write reviews, make friends, complete activities, and log everything online easily. Reading is rewarding at any age. Everyone can earn free books and entry into the end of summer drawings, all prizes can be picked up at the library. The reading program runs from June 1st through August 25th. Look for the app on your device app store or go to the Drake Library website drakelibrary.org. You don’t need a library card to participate but if you would like one, stop by the library to sign up so you can take advantage of all the library has to offer. A library card gives you access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming movies, music downloads, and more!

We are excited to announce that a special exhibit will be on display at the Grinnell College Museum of Art. Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Awards features original artwork from 101 awards/Honor-winning titles by 34 African-American authors and illustrators. Awarded annually by the American Library Association (ALA) for books about the African American experience, Coretta Scott King Book Awards celebrate African-American life and culture. This exhibit was organized by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature, Abilene, Texas. By appointment, only Tuesday – Sunday, noon – 5 p.m. from June 25th to August 15th. Visit the website https://tinyurl.com/grnmoa.

To help everyone create at home, art activity bags will be available at the library and the museum every week starting on June 25th through July 31st. Each bag will contain art supplies, a reproduction of artwork from GCMoA’s exhibitions and collection, and an activity guide. Bags will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at GCMoA during open hours: Tues. – Sun., noon – 5 pm, June 25 – July 31. The museum is open by appointment. Please visit the website for information https://tinyurl.com/grnmoa. Bags will also be available on a first-come, first-serve at Drake Community Library during open hours. Summer library hours are Mon. to Wed.: 10 am to 6 pm, Thurs.: 10 am to 8 pm, Fri.: 10 am to 5 pm, and Sat.: 10 am to 5 pm.

Stay in your pajamas and Zoom into Tuesday and Thursday mornings with our online programming at 10:30 am.Virtual Dance Party and Yoga for Kids & Caregivers with Grace Diehm will alternate weeks and get kids moving. The first Tuesday session will be on June 8th and end on July 27th. The popular Virtual Storytime with guest community readers will continue and alternate with the Fun with Art program on Thursdays. The first Thursday session will be on June 10th and end on July 29th. The Zoom links are available at drakelibrary.org.

Enjoy the outdoors with us at in-person Storytime Art in the Park. Meet us at Grinnell College Museum of Art on Wednesday morning and at the Central Park Shelter during Farmer’s Market on Thursdays afternoons. Caregivers must pre-register kids to attend by requesting a time through a Google Form. An email with the session time will be sent for confirmation. Each week the registration form will be made available on Monday for the week’s sessions. Each 45-minute session is limited to 10 participants. Wednesday mornings at Grinnell College Central Campus start on June 9 and end on July 28. The 45-minute sessions begin at 9, 10, 11, and noon. Pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/saipgrnc. Thursday afternoons during Farmer’s Market at the Central Park Picnic Shelter begin on June 10th end on July 29th. The 45-minute sessions begin at 3, 4 & 5 pm. Pre-register athttps://tinyurl.com/saipfm.

For the safety of everyone, program participants, GCMoA, and DCL staff will follow CDC guidance for COVID-19: small groups, hand washing, social distancing, and mask-wearing. Masks will be available for those that forget them but we ask you to bring your own if possible. Hand sanitizer will be available and stations will be cleaned between sessions.

In case of threatening weather, Storytime Art in the Park will be canceled. Cancellations will be announced on KGRN 1410 AM, Grinnell College Museum of Art’s Facebook page and Drake Library’s Facebook page before the start of the session. You may also text GCMoA at 641-780-5215 or call DCL at 641-236-2661 for cancellations.

Grinnell College and Drake Community Library do not assume responsibility for the care and safety of children who attend these events. The College and Library makes these programs open to the public with the understanding that for children who attend, a parent, legal guardian, or other designated caregiver remains responsible for their care and protection. For more information, please contact Tilly Woodward at 641-269-4663 (woodward@grinnell.edu) or Karen Neal at 641- 236 2661 (kneal@grinnelliowa.gov).