St. Francis Manor Announces new Staff Promotions ﻿

(Grinnell, IA – April 1, 2021) – Congratulations to St. Francis Manor employees Denise Cheney and Kory Probasco who have recently been promoted to Director of Nursing and Assistant Director of Nursing, respectively. “We are pleased to have these two caring and compassionate nurses leading our nursing department,” commented Executive Administrator Dion Schrack.

Denise Cheney, RN, has quickly advanced at St. Francis Manor, after being promoted to Assistant Director of Nursing in January 2020 and now to her current role as Director of Nursing. Denise began working in long-term care in 2007 as a CNA while attending nursing school at Indian Hills Community College. She completed her LPN degree in 2009 and obtained her Associate’s Degree in Nursing in 2012. Denise began working at St. Francis Manor as a staff nurse in January 2012 and became its Infection Control Nurse in 2016.

Kory Probasco, RN, worked for St. Francis Manor as an Insurance Claims Coordinator before becoming the Assistant Director of Nursing. She began working in long-term care in 2008 as a Home Health CNA while attending nursing school at Indian Hills Community College. Kory completed her Associate’s Degree in Nursing in 2010 and worked at GRMC while picking up additional hours as a staff nurse at St. Francis Manor starting in February of 2018.

Denise and Kory trained for two months in their new roles with former Administrator/RN Tiffany Criswell, who resigned from her role at St. Francis Manor to spend more time with her kids in addition to providing childcare services after her family’s provider moved out of state. “I’ve been busy in my new role,” laughs Denise. “Kory and I have divided Tiffany’s responsibilities between us and additional responsibilities have been assumed by part-time nurses Lauren Lacaeyse and Jana Laverman, as well as nurses Kayla Lint and Brooke Holder. We all work together well as a team!”

“If you or a loved one is in need of skilled care following an accident or surgery, you can meet these great nurses, as well as Physical Therapist Jon Duke and Physical Therapy Assistant Tim Stahl, while recuperating at St. Francis Manor,” exclaimed Dion. “To learn more about the living options at our life plan community, give me a call at 641-236-7592 or visit www.stfrancismanor.com.