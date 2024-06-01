Seeland Park Announces Its Tour of Homes – Sunday, June 9

(Grinnell, IA – May 30, 2024) Seeland Park, an active 55+ Life Plan Community located on the east side of Grinnell, invites the public to its “Tour of Homes” on Sunday, June 9, from 1:30 to 4:00 PM. Six independent living residences of various sizes will be open to tour, including an available single-family home that the sale is pending. Seeland Park currently has four lots available for anyone interested in building their perfect retirement home or you can sign up on our waiting list for a future available home.

The following residents are showing their furnished homes during the tour: Bob Ryan at 713 Pinehurst Drive (2400 sq ft single-family home), Al & Carmen Burch at 829 Turnberry Drive (1728 sq ft duplex), Marcia Tarvin at 825 Lincoln Drive (1728 sq ft duplex), Mike & Annie Campbell at 832 Lincoln Drive (1552 sq ft duplex), Dennis & Sherry Potter at 910 Penrose Street (1392 sq ft duplex), and John Plate at 935 Orchard Drive (772 sq ft apartment).

Visitors are also invited to stop by the Social Center located on the northwest side of St. Francis Manor to enjoy refreshments.

Seeland Park is part of St. Francis Manor’s 31-acre Life Plan Community which offers independent living, home health care, rehabilitative services, assisted living, skilled nursing, and long-term care, enabling residents to age in place should their healthcare needs change. Seeland Park’s independent living residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle in 146 ground-level homes and a variety of services, activities, events and fitness classes that help to keep them mentally, physically and socially active.

For more information about Seeland Park’s independent living community, visit www.seelandpark.com.

It’s Your Life: Plan it. Live it. Love it!