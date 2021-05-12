POWESHIEK COUNTY PARTICIPATING IN CENTRAL IOWA BROADBAND INTERNET SURVEY; DEADLINE EXTENDED TO MAY 14

GRINNELL, IA (May 11, 2021) – The deadline to participate in the Central Iowa Broadband Survey has been extended to Friday, May 14. Poweshiek Iowa Development is part of a broader group of public and private funders working together to support the survey which aims to better understand existing broadband capabilities across an 11-county region in Central Iowa. The opportunity to participate was extended as a part of the organization’s affiliate relationship with the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

The survey extension was implemented in order to obtain the best response rate possible. The Broadband Internet Survey will help create a clear picture of consumers’ experience with broadband internet service across the region and help identify areas that do not currently meet consumer needs and expectations. Poweshiek County is still in need of additional residential responses to the survey in order to ensure the most comprehensive quantitative results.

Residents and businesses in the following counties are encouraged to take the survey: Adair, Dallas, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story and Warren. The Survey is able to be taken in several languages. There are two separate survey links at centraliowabroadbandsurvey.com: one for residential households and one for businesses.

Additionally, a series of online public forums have been recently held and are available for replay atcentraliowabroadbandsurvey.com. The goal of the forums has been to hear directly from residents about how broadband has impacted their lives in four vital areas: rural broadband, remote learning, remote work and telehealth. Input from the public forums and the Central Iowa Broadband Internet Survey will help guide solutions for improved internet in the region. Grinnell business owner, The Bill Menner Group, participated in the Rural Broadband Experience Forum on behalf of his client, the Iowa Rural Development Council, to shed light on the rural broadband market, experience and expectations.

Poweshiek County residents are encouraged to take the survey this week if they have not already done so to ensure adequate survey responses from the county which will aid in future planning and broadband deployment opportunities. The survey should take approximately 10 minutes to complete. Residents and businesses may take the survey from now until Friday, May 14 at centraliowabroadbandsurvey.com.

Funding from the following public and private partners has made the Broadband Internet Survey possible: Adair County, Dallas County, Guthrie County, Jasper County, Madison County Development Group, Marion County, Marshalltown Area Chamber of Commerce, Polk County, Poweshiek Iowa Development, Story County, Warren County, Alliant Energy, Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, Pella Rural Electric Cooperative and the Greater Des Moines Partnership.