New Internal Medicine Provider Joins UnityPoint Health – Grinnell

(Grinnell, IA – May 25, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell welcomes Kirk Smith, MD, PhD, FACP, to the Grinnell Internal Medicine Clinic. Smith is an internal medicine provider who cares for patients of all ages, with a focus on chronic disease management support.

He will begin seeing patients on May 31 on the second floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 4thAvenue in Grinnell, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Smith is joining Stacy Kuiper, MSN, ARNP, FNP-C, in the Grinnell Internal Medicine Clinic practice.

Smith completed his undergraduate degree at Austin College in Sherman, Texas and received his MD and PhD from the University of Texas Austin. Following his studies, he completed a residency at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C. and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Smith also speaks Spanish and basic Mandarin.

“I look forward to providing evidence-based, high-quality personal care to Grinnell-area patients while maintaining the approachable, compassionate and empathetic doctor-patient relationship that is crucial to providing superior care,” says Smith.

In Smith’s free time, he enjoys visual arts, reading literature and spending time with his family.

Learn more about providers accepting new patients at the UnityPoint Health – Grinnell clinics by visiting unitypoint.org/grinnell/find-a-doctor.